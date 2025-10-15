Dave Ramsey Tells Frustrated Wife 'He's The Problem' Amid Mother-In-Law Camper Drama, Urging Husband To Take Charge

Financial expert Dave Ramsey offered tough love to a caller on his radio show, telling a frustrated wife that only her husband can handle the longstanding issue of her mother-in-law living in a camper on their property.

Mother-In-Law Lives In Backyard Camper For Three Years

On Tuesday, an episode of The Ramsey Show, caller Brandy explained that her 63-year-old mother-in-law has been living in a camper in their backyard for three years.

Despite Brandy's attempts to provide guidance, resources, and even suggestions for housing, the situation remained unresolved.

"I am trying to find the way with as much grace and kindness and love as possible to get my mother-in-law on her feet and out of the camper in our backyard," Brandy said.

Husband Must Take Responsibility For In-Law Conflict

Ramsey and co-host Ken Coleman emphasized that the real issue was her husband's inability to set boundaries, not the mother-in-law herself.

"He struggles there. He's the problem, not her. She's the symptom," Ramsey explained.

He advised Brandy to step back and let her husband have a direct conversation with his mother.

"The only thing that's gonna work if you want her to move is for him to have a conversation that says, ‘Mom, I'm gonna help you get a place and you're gonna have to get your hours up…'" Ramsey said

Ramsey concluded with a broader takeaway for listeners: in-law conflicts should be handled by the family member directly related to them. "Let the blood relative of the in-laws do the fixing," he said

Parents, In-Laws And Money: Ramsey Highlights Boundaries For Families

In September, Cody from Nebraska said his underage daughters had been asked by their grandparents to contribute to household bills, including $400 from a 10-year-old and $1,000 from a 17-year-old.

Co-host John Delony stressed the importance of shielding children from such responsibilities.

Same month, Matthew from Ohio worried that his in-laws were enabling his wife's spending habits by buying her items she wanted.

Ramsey reminded him, "Your wife is not your child," advising him to treat her as an equal partner in financial decisions.

In May, a woman from Washington, D.C., asked if she and her husband were selfish for refusing to pay for his sister's family of seven on an overseas trip.

Ramsey and co-host Jade Warshaw said past generosity does not create obligation, warning that gratitude can turn into entitlement.

Across these cases, Ramsey emphasized that setting financial boundaries with children, spouses, and in-laws is essential to protect both relationships and personal finances.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock