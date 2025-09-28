Dave Ramsey Caller Asked How To Stop In-Laws From Asking Their 10-, 12-, And 17-Year-Old Daughters For Cash. 'They're $10,000 Short A Month'

A recent caller on “The Ramsey Show” sparked a tough conversation about financial boundaries and protecting kids from being dragged into adult money problems. Cody from Nebraska phoned in to ask what to do after finding out his in-laws were asking their underage daughters—ages 10, 12, and 17—for help paying the bills.

They Took $400 From A 10-Year-Old For Groceries

Cody explained that the 10-year-old had made $400 from dog-sitting over the summer. When she offered it to her parents for groceries, they accepted. “Mom and dad kept saying that we don’t have enough money for groceries this month and blah blah blah. So I offered them my $400… and they took it,” she told her older sister, who relayed it to Cody.

The 17-year-old had also recently told Cody she had given her parents $1,000 to help cover bills. The caller added, “I’ve heard in the past you guys say don’t say anything unless they come to you… We’re just kind of stuck.”

Co-host John Delony responded quickly: “I’m always going to protect kids. And if you got a 10-year-old that’s coming to you saying, ‘Dad is saying I don’t have enough money for groceries. I need your dog-sitting money,’ then I would personally insert myself into that situation.”

Cody said he and his wife have lost respect for the parents. “They blame everybody else except for themselves,” he said, noting that his father-in-law owns a struggling business and is reportedly $10,000 short every month.

Don’t Throw Good Money After Bad

Host Dave Ramsey said that a direct financial bailout would be the wrong move. “We only give in to situations where we create a sustainable story,” he said. “We don’t throw money at something; $5 at something that’s a $100 problem.”

Instead, he advised that Cody’s wife—not Cody—should reach out to her parents. “What you’re describing is 100% disgusting,” Ramsey said. “If the two of you go over there after two years into this, you are changing the trajectory of the next 40 years.”

Delony added that it's more effective to lead with concern rather than confrontation. “If she sits down and says, ‘Hey, I’m worried about you. How bad is it? Are y’all okay?’ That’s a different avenue.”

Ramsey also suggested paying for the parents to meet with a certified Ramsey financial coach. “The Ramsey coach boxes her ears and says, ‘You have to sell the three cars. You guys, you cannot afford these stupid cars. You can’t afford to live in that house. Oh, maybe you need to get a job because your business is not a business. It loses money. It’s called a hobby.'”

At the end of the call, both hosts emphasized that the goal is not to shame but to create a path to long-term change, and to make sure the younger sisters know they have a safe and loving place if things get worse.

Image: Shutterstock