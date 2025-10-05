Ford CEO's Son opts For Mechanic Career Over College, Asks 'I Don't Know Why I Need To Go To College'

Ford Motor Company’s CEO, Jim Farley, shared that his son has chosen to become a mechanic instead of attending college.

This decision has ignited a wider conversation on the significance of blue-collar jobs in what Farley terms “the essential economy.”

Farley led a panel discussion with experts, including the CEOs of AT&T Inc. and FedEx Corporation on the current state of the blue-collar economy. During this discussion, Farley brought up his son’s choice to be a mechanic, thereby questioning the need for a college degree.

During the conversation Farley said, “My son worked as a mechanic this summer.” And then his son told him, "Dad, I really like this work. I don't know why I need to go to college."

As per the report by Fortune, Mike Rowe from the Mike Rowe Works Foundation pointed out the increasing disparity in the workforce, with five skilled tradespeople retiring for every two entering. He also highlighted the skyrocketing costs of college education, which have exceeded inflation for other goods and services.

Also Read: Mark Cuban Praised His ‘Hustling’ Son, But Told Kids: ‘Figure Out Who You Are, You Don’t Need To Follow In My Footsteps’

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer supported these views, stressing the importance of cooperation among government, educators, and industry to make skilled trades more attractive to the younger generation in America.

She underscored the potential for trade school graduates to earn more than their college-educated peers.

Despite concerns about AI and robotics taking over human jobs, both panelists expressed optimism. They emphasized that AI should be viewed as a tool that enhances, not replaces, the essential workforce.

The choice of Farley’s son to pursue a career as a mechanic over a college degree underscores a growing trend among Gen Z. This generation is increasingly questioning the value of a traditional college education, especially given the escalating costs and the potential for high-paying jobs in the skilled trades.

The debate brought to light by Farley’s revelation is a crucial one, as it challenges the long-held belief that a college degree is the only pathway to success.

It also highlights the need for a shift in perception towards blue-collar jobs, which are essential to the economy.

Read Next

Meta Just Paid $250M To Lure This 24-year-old AI Whiz Kid: A Strategic Move Or A Power Play?