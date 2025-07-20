Mark Cuban Praised His 'Hustling' Son, But Told Kids: 'Figure Out Who You Are, You Don't Need To Follow In My Footsteps'

Jake Cuban, son of billionaire Mark Cuban, embarked on an entrepreneurial journey reminiscent of his father’s early business ventures by starting a side hustle selling candy at his school.

What Happened: Mark Cuban shared details of his son’s business activities on Kevin Hart‘s Peacock talk show “Hart to Heart” a few years back.

Cuban referred to Jake as a “little mini-me,” emphasizing his son’s ability to identify and capitalize on profitable opportunities.

“He’s hustling and selling stuff all of the time,” Cuban revealed, noting that Jake is diligently managing his business. “He shows me his spreadsheet because he’s buying candy and selling it at school,” Cuban shared with Hart.

Jake’s business acumen extends beyond selling candy. He even contemplated using DoorDash for candy delivery, and queried his father about whether the delivery cost could be included as his cost of goods sold.

Mark Cuban, who initiated his business career by selling garbage bags door-to-door at the age of 12, expressed his admiration for Jake’s initiative.

However, he stressed that he doesn’t want his children to necessarily follow his entrepreneurial footsteps, but rather to discover their own interests and passions.

He said that his advice to them was, “Do what you want and figure out who you are. You don't need to follow in my footsteps.”

Why It Matters: This story is significant as it showcases the entrepreneurial spirit being nurtured in the next generation of the Cuban family.

Mark Cuban’s early business ventures laid the foundation for his success, and it appears that his son Jake is following a similar path.

However, Mark Cuban’s emphasis on his children finding their own interests and passions indicates his belief in individuality and personal growth, values that are just as important as business acumen in shaping future leaders.

