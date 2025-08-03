Billionaire investor Mark Cuban shared his wisdom on starting a thriving business without any initial capital, drawing from his own early entrepreneurial journey.

What Happened: Cuban has shared his initial business venture prior to his triumph with MicroSolutions. At the age of 24, he tried to market powdered milk, a venture that lasted a mere 30 days due to consumer disinterest.

Despite the setback, Cuban gleaned a crucial lesson about perseverance in the business world. “It doesn’t matter how many times you fail. You only have to be right one time. Just one time,” he shared with Emma Grede on her “Aspire” podcast.

"I remember taking samples to people, mixing it up like, 'Look, milk's expensive. We're broke, right? This will save you money. And just seeing the look on their face. point taken," he said.

Subsequently, he launched MicroSolutions, which he sold for $6 million at the age of 32. His next venture, Broadcast.com, was sold for a whopping $6 billion. As per Forbes, Cuban’s estimated net worth today stands at $6 billion.

Talking about how to start the business if one doesn’t have the money, Cuban said, “First, you've got to find the right product or service. If you don't have any money, most likely [your business] is going to be a service."

“Think of something you do well, and a need that other people have, and combine the two. This could include tutoring, freelance writing or graphic design, dog walking or social media management, for example,” Cuban added during the podcast.

Why It Matters: Cuban’s advice for budding entrepreneurs without capital is to exploit sweat equity. He recommends identifying a service that aligns with one’s abilities and market demands.

He also underscored the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), asserting that if he were to start a business today without any money, his focus would be on AI.

This insight is particularly relevant in today’s rapidly evolving technology landscape, where AI is increasingly becoming a cornerstone of innovation.

Cuban’s emphasis on persistence and adaptability, coupled with his endorsement of AI, provides a valuable roadmap for aspiring entrepreneurs navigating the complex world of business.

