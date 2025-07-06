Mark Cuban Says His Children Struggle With the Downsides of His Wealth: 'Not That They Want To Be Poor, But It Sets An Expectation'

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban once shed light on the challenges of raising children amidst substantial wealth. He emphasized the significance of individual success and self-reliance.

What Happened: Cuban, who boasts an estimated net worth of $5.7 billion, voiced his concerns about the expectations his wealth imposes on his children. These comments were made during a discussion with TikToker Bobbi Althoff on “The Really Good Podcast.”

Cuban, a father to three children aged between 13 and 20, expressed that his wealth often leads to assumptions about his children. He aspires for his children to carve out their own paths and careers without being perpetually compared to him.

“Sometimes I think [the money is] the part they don’t like,” Cuban said during the interaction. “Not that they want to be poor, but it sets an expectation … it’s how other people see them.”

Known for his entrepreneurial endeavors and investments, Cuban has always championed his children to achieve their own successes, rather than leaning on his reputation or wealth. He motivates his children to use their own money, earned from chores or jobs, for buying non-essential items.

He also revealed that his 13-year-old son is treading his entrepreneurial path, selling candy bars to classmates and understanding business costs.

Why It Matters: Cuban’s comments highlight the unique challenges faced by the children of wealthy individuals. The expectations set by their parents’ success can often lead to undue pressure and scrutiny.

Cuban’s approach to parenting emphasizes the importance of self-reliance and individual success, values that he hopes will guide his children in their own journeys.

His son’s entrepreneurial endeavors indicate that Cuban’s values are already having an impact, potentially shaping the next generation of business leaders.

