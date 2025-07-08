Dave Ramsey Values A Quality Marriage And Relationship Over Money, He Once Schooled A Caller Who Hid Money From Wife That 'Spends Too Much'

Personal finance broadcaster Dave Ramsey says marital honesty beats any bank balance, scolding a caller who admitted hiding "millions of dollars" from his wife because she "spends too much."

What Happened: "You've been married to her five years … She didn't know you've got any money. That's deception," Ramsey told the man on The Ramsey Show.

The caller, raised in California after being born in South Korea, said, "I'm the saver and she's the spender," and feared revealing their net worth would "scare" her. Ramsey asked bluntly, "Are you from another culture?” explaining, “Because in Anglo-America, what you just described is pretty whacked."

When the man insisted different money personalities justified secrecy, Ramsey cut him off: "Honey, you're not listening … You have actively deceived your wife." He added that the husband's real motive was fear.

Ramsey, married 43 years, said relational wealth outweighs financial riches. "I value a quality marriage and relationship going into my old age … I value that more than money. You don't, so I'm having trouble connecting with you."

He warned delay will only deepen the breach: "The longer you put this off, the worse this is going to get. This is a weird thing you've done and you need to own that."

Why It Matters: Ramsey's firm stance mirrors advice he's given other callers who tried to hide windfalls or inheritances. Deception is not healthy, he told a woman shielding cash from her husband.

The finance guru urges married couples to ditch the "my money" versus "your money" mindset and pool their income in a single account so they operate as one financial team. He says couples who budget together, assign every dollar a purpose and set shared goals, replace mistrust and hidden spending with unity and purpose.

Ramsey also recommends scheduling weekly money check-ins, arguing that regular communication removes financial surprises and defuses conflict before it starts. When spouses combine accounts, talk openly, and chase mutual dreams, he insists they not only win with money but also strengthen their marriage.

