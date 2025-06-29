Low-Income Earners Were Asked About People Making $75K-115K+ Who 'Still Say It's Not Enough.' The Reactions Spanned From Empathy To Eye-Rolls

A Reddit thread on r/NoStupidQuestions recently prompted a wide range of replies after someone asked how low-income earners feel about people who make $75,000 to $115,000 or more but “still say it's not enough.”

The original poster, who said they were once in the $30,000 to $50,000 income range and now earn above six figures, noted their lifestyle hasn't changed much despite the pay bump. They found it surprising that higher earners often still claim they're struggling financially.

A Raise Doesn’t Always Mean Relief

The replies poured in, offering everything from understanding to exasperation. Many pointed out that cost of living varies wildly by location. “I'm making over in 100K in NYC but sometimes that feels like barely enough after retirement savings, emergency funds, student loans, rent etc.,” one person wrote. Others noted that if you live in a high-cost area like San Francisco or Boston, even six figures can feel tight.

Another major theme was lifestyle creep. “As you make more money, you start buying nicer stuff, eating at fancier places, or upgrading things you didn't need to upgrade,” one person said. All of this can quietly inflate your monthly budget.

Still, others highlighted hidden expenses that don't show up in salary figures. Some higher earners support family members or face high health care and childcare costs. “I make $90K and feel broke because half my paycheck goes to daycare,” one parent commented.

Some Weren't Buying It

Not all replies were empathetic. Some users were openly dismissive of people earning over $75,000 who said they couldn't make ends meet. One wrote, “Many people have literally no idea how to save money or no self control to do it. All my coworkers get DoorDash multiple times a week, go to the bar every weekend, have $800 car payments, and complain they are broke. If they got a 50k raise they’d still be broke.”

Others blamed poor decision-making. "Yeah, there are two types of broke people. Those who are broke because of bad luck and the system against them, and those who are broke because of how they act. The former can be helped by getting a better-paying job, but the latter will always find a way to spend more than they make," one person said.

In the end, the thread revealed just how complex the conversation around money can be. Income alone doesn't tell the full story. Context, cost of living, spending habits, and financial literacy all play major roles. While some commenters showed compassion for high earners feeling the squeeze, others found it hard to sympathize when they're scraping by on far less.

