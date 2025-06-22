Earning More Than $100,000 Feels Like A Dream To Many. But When You Look Closer, Some Of These Jobs Aren't As Difficult As You'd Think

For anyone stuck in a low-paying, high-stress job, making six figures might sound like the ultimate goal. A recent Reddit post asked a simple question: “To those of you making $100K+ per year, how hard is your job, really?” The answers surprised a lot of people.

Big Pay Doesn't Always Mean Big Stress

While some six-figure earners put in long hours or deal with intense pressure, many say their work is surprisingly manageable.

“I am making $205K this year and I’m stoned most of the time while doing my job,” one person said about their remote public relations role in New York. “My job is easy to me, but maybe not to other people.”

A software engineer making $450,000 admitted, “I work about 40 hours a week, just like most other jobs. My job would be very hard for engineers with less experience in my domain,” but for him, “things feel pretty straightforward.” Another added, “I work about 15 hours a week running email campaigns in my boxers [for $110,000]. Could easily be making $150-200K, but the work/life balance is invaluable.”

Experience Is Everything

Many said their jobs only feel easy because of the years of work they put in earlier. One person summed it up like this: “The job isn't hard. What was hard was getting here.”

Some roles, like development, security, and operations, or DevSecOps, come with real responsibility. “I make 225k base with 30-70k bonus. The pressure is real… infrastructure being the backbone of everything,” one worker said. But even in those demanding fields, the payoff can be worth it: “I wouldn't trade it. I've reached a point where the pay is good, the work is meaningful, and I have enough autonomy.”

Hard Isn't Always Physical

There's a big difference between physical labor and mentally demanding work. A registered nurse making around $120,000 said, “It's more so mentally tough having to take care of the more difficult patients.” Dealing with families was one of the top complaints among nurses.

Others echoed that not all “hard” jobs feel the same. “Jobs aren’t paid by how hard they are,” one commenter wrote. “You’re paid based on how easily replaceable your skill set is and how much value the position creates.”

Sales And Tech Reign Supreme

Sales and tech roles were common among high earners, often with flexible hours and big bonuses. “When it’s great, it feels like I am cheating in life,” said one tech salesperson. “When it’s bad, I regret all my life decisions. In sales, you don’t just make ‘less,’ you get fired.”

Another person in the same field making about $300,000 a year said, “As long as I get my sh*t done, my manager doesn't care what I do. I take off early to golf a lot, wake up 30 minutes before my meetings, and can take my calls from anywhere in the world.”

Some Jobs Really Are That Tough

Not everyone in the thread had it easy. Military officers, air traffic controllers, and clinical nurse managers described heavy stress and long hours.

“Work/life balance is terrible,” one officer wrote. “I heavily dislike it but I have a family to feed and the retirement is literally the best there is. 40 hours a week isn’t even close enough to cover all the sh*t that I need to do, on top of all the things I’m expected to do outside of work—physical training, master’s degree, military education.”

The responses made one thing obvious: pay and difficulty aren't always connected. A job might be stressful, but not hard. Or it might be chill, but it took years of hustle to get to that point. As one person put it: “You aren't paying someone to push the buttons so much as you are paying them to know what button to push.”

Image: Shutterstock