A HENRY Redditor Asks If She Should Take A Job With Higher Pay Or A Better Title: 'Is This A No Brainer?'

How important is a job title? Some people work their way up the corporate ladder by earning higher-ranking titles, but one Redditor ended up with a peculiar opportunity.

The individual has been working toward a senior vice president title and finally got the opportunity at their current company. However, this individual also received a job offer from another company that doesn't have the fancy title. This second job offers much higher pay, and the potential employer is an AI startup, which can result in plenty of growth opportunities.

The Redditor asked if it made sense to accept the higher-paying job and walk away from the job with the better title.

"Is this a no brainer?" the Redditor asked the HENRY Finance community.

Here's what fellow Redditors suggested.

Follow The Money

Most Redditors encouraged the original poster to ignore the job title and focus on pay. The top commenter said that the work you do and the compensation matter the most. This commenter even went on to say that a title doesn't mean anything.

"This lesson was one that I wish someone had instilled in me many years ago," one person responded to the comment.

People climb the corporate ladder and pursue higher titles to boost their earnings. If you can work in your profession and earn more money with the same title than with the higher ranking title, you will grow your retirement account faster.

The AI Startup's Current Outlook Also Matters

Although the AI startup is offering more pay, it's important to assess the long-term stability of that job. Some startups come crashing down after a few years, while the Redditor's current employer is the one that's offering the better title and a salary bump.

One commenter suggested that the original poster assess the AI startup based on its funding stage, who the investors are, the founder's business history, and who their top clients are. This same commenter also suggested comparing the equity packages between the AI startup and the current company.

Knowing this information can help the original poster decide which opportunity makes more sense from a risk standpoint. While the AI startup offers higher pay, it may not matter if the company goes out of business within two years. However, if the equity package is good and the AI startup skyrockets in value, it can be an incredible opportunity for the original poster.

Understanding Startup Culture

One commenter pointed out that startup culture can require a lot of hours that exceed what you'd put into a 9-to-5 job. The commenter is optimistic that the hours will be more reasonable since the job offers a high salary but shared a warning with the original poster.

"If you have kids, I cannot recommend working for a startup with a true startup culture," the commenter said.

A part of the comments section shifted from startup culture to the job title. Some people suggested that she negotiate a higher title in the startup. It's also possible for the Redditor to mention this offer to her employer and ask if they will give her a higher salary. Even if it's not a complete match, the Redditor can use negotiating tactics to get a better title at the startup or a higher salary from her current job.

Image: Shutterstock