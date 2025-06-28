Elon Musk Says Robots Will Outperform 'Best Human Surgeons' in 5 Years — But Doctors Beg To Differ: Humans Aren't Built Like Car Parts

Doctors used to be the gold standard of job security. After all, you can't outsource a heart transplant to a chatbot… right?

But according to Elon Musk, even the most elite surgeons might want to start looking over their scrub-covered shoulders.

"Robots will surpass good human surgeons within a few years and the best human surgeons within ~5 years," he posted on X in April.

Don't Miss:

That might sound like a stretch — but Musk pointed to real-world experience at Neuralink. "It was impossible for a human to achieve the required speed and precision," he said, referring to why his neurotechnology company had to rely on a robot to insert brain-computer electrodes.

Neuralink's surgical robot is designed to place ultra-thin threads into the brain, a job too delicate for even the steadiest hands. Musk wasn't just speculating — he was citing the kind of tech already in use.

And the broader field of robot-assisted surgery has been gaining momentum. Around the same time as Musk's post, Medtronic MDT in April released results from 137 live surgeries using its Hugo robotic system. The complication rate was just 3.7% for prostate procedures, with the system exceeding success benchmarks by a wide margin.

So what's the problem? According to actual surgeons: nuance, context — and a reality check.

One American neurosurgeon responded directly to Musk's claim on X, saying:

"This is false. As a neurosurgeon, I promise you that no “robot” surgeon can EVER autonomously perform brain and spine surgery or likely any surgeries effectively, appropriately or safely. Too many variables require critical thinking."

Another surgeon chimed in writing: "The problem is that the human body is not a machine and, in surgery in particular, the unexpected happens all the time."

He added, "At this point, the surgeon needs to use creativity to solve problems, and that is what separates the best from the average."

Another robotic surgeon, who claims to have performed more than 2,400 procedures, posted:

"Misleading!! Robots are not actually doing the surgery; the surgeon is doing it with the console. They are great tools, but not surgeons."

Today's Best Finance Deals

Trending: This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, with minimum investments as low as $100.

Leaders in outpatient surgery centers echoed those concerns to Ambulatory Surgery Center News.

Wes Battiste, CEO of Destin Surgery Center, pushed back diplomatically:

"I admire Elon Musk as an exceptional entrepreneur and visionary. But I would beg to differ with him in regard to his recent post referencing AI replacing surgeons in the next five years."

Battiste emphasized that while AI excels at analyzing patterns, surgery involves subjective decisions and unpredictable anatomy — the kind that doesn't always match textbook diagrams.

"Medicine is called an art and not a science for a reason," he said.

Others, like Michael McClain of Left Coast Healthcare Advisors, warned of regulation lagging behind AI's capabilities:

"There is a ton of work to do in terms of safety, reliability, liability and governance before truly autonomous surgery is a remote possibility."

Robotic systems will absolutely keep playing a bigger role in operating rooms. But for now, most experts agree they're still just tools — not replacements.

Joan Dentler, founder of Avanza Healthcare Strategies, summed up what many doctors were thinking when she told ASCN:

"I'm not sure that the technology will fully replace human surgeons. Perhaps it will augment their abilities."

There are still a few years to go before we find out whether Musk's prediction is prophetic, premature, or just another bold headline. But either way, the conversation isn't just theoretical anymore. Robots are already in the operating room—and the question now is how much further they're allowed to go.

See Next: