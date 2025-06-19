Elon Musk's Neuralink Implants Brain Chip In 6th Patient, Enables Paralyzed Man To Move Cursor, Play Game With His Mind

Neuralink, Elon Musk's BCI or Brain-Chip Interface company, has added a BCI implant on a sixth individual.

What Happened: "Absolutely amazing what I can do already in under a week with Neuralink!" said Rob Grenier in a post on social media platform X on Wednesday.

The post showcased Grenier playing a videogame on a computer as well as controlling the cursor on a computer screen with his thoughts through the help of the implant.

Grenier was involved in a vehicular accident in December 2022, which left him quadraplegic from the neck down.

Why It Matters: The news comes in as Neuralink raised over $650 million in Series E funding, with Cathie Wood's investment firm ARK Invest among the company's key investors. The company currently has a valuation of $9 billion.

The company also partnered with the UAE's Cleveland Clinic, where it will conduct the first human trial of its Blindsight chip in 2026. Musk had previously touted the Blindsight chipset's potential.

"With Neuralink interfacing directly to the visual cortex, even those who are completely blind will be able to see again," he had said.

Neuralink also used its BCI implant on a man battling ALS, who became the third recipient of the company's chip, as well as the first non-verbal recipient of the implant.

Photo courtesy: rafapress / Shutterstock.com