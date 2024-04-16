Dave Ramsey Says Student Loans Create Lifetime Of Money Stress: 'Having A Serious Negative Impact On The Future Of Our Country'

Loading... Loading...

Financial expert Dave Ramsey recently expressed his concerns about the long-term stress and regret associated with student loans, highlighting the need for alternative educational funding methods.

What Happened: In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, Ramsey outlined the negative impacts of student loans, both financial and psychological. According to research conducted at Ramsey Solutions, 53% of those who took out student loans regretted it, with 43% regretting their decision to attend college altogether.

See Also: Israel’s War Cabinet Vows To Respond ‘Clearly And Forcefully’ To Iran, G7 Mulls Sanctions On Tehran: Stocks Tumble, Gold Rallies, WTI Tops $85

Furthermore, Ramsey pointed out that Americans with consumer debt, such as student loans, are nearly twice as likely to lose sleep over their personal finances than those without. A staggering 54% of Americans with consumer debt worry about money every single day.

Why It Matters: Ramsey’s comments echo his previous advice on student loans. In a March interaction with a man whose pregnant wife was battling cancer, Ramsey demonstrated his empathetic side while offering financial guidance.

His recent tweets highlight the urgent need for alternative methods of funding higher education. Ramsey emphasizes that while higher education is crucial, student loans are not the only way to achieve it. The burden of student loan debt not only affects individuals but also has a significant impact on the country’s future.

Ramsey recently also advised a single dad from Tulsa, Oklahoma, on the importance of reading habits for financial success, as reported in a Benzinga article.

Read Next: Elon Musk Has A Fix For Ticking US Debt Bomb… But It Has A ‘Slight Chance Of Killing Us’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.