How TD Ameritrade Clients Positioned Themselves In Disney And Tesla After November's Disney+ And Cybertruck Events

Traders and investors reacted to the streaming wars last month.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) clients were net buyers of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) during November following Disney’s release of its highly anticipated streaming service Disney+.

This is according to the TD Ameritrade IMX, a monthly measure of buying and selling activity among the firm’s clients.

Shares of Disney hit an all-time high on Nov. 26 after it was reported that the streaming platform was averaging 1 million new subscribers per day. Sentiment in the company was also buoyed by the release of Frozen 2 on Nov. 22, which set box office records. All the while, Disney’s biggest streaming competitor Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) was net sold among TD Ameritrade clients for the third month in a row as the streaming wars continue to heat up.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) was a net buy among TD Ameritrade clients in November, after it announced plans for an electric F-150 pickup truck. Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) on the other hand was net sold, as the stock traded above $350 for the first time since January following the unveiling of the Cybertruck. On Nov. 26, Musk tweeted that the Cybertruck reached up to 250,000 orders in just the first five days after the unveiling.

Overall, TD Ameritrade clients were net buyers during November, increasing their exposure to equity markets. All three major U.S. indices made new all-time highs during the month.