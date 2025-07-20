Kevin O'Leary Advocates Entrepreneurship Over Consulting to Students: 'Why Would Anybody Burn All Those Hours While Someone Else Makes Money?'

Kevin O’Leary, the famed investor and star of “Shark Tank,” urged students at Harvard to forgo the traditional consulting route and instead establish their own businesses.

What Happened: In his role as an Executive Fellow at the prestigious Ivy League school, O’Leary expressed his belief that dedicating two years to a consulting firm could result in a mediocre career.

He suggested that consultants are often viewed as indecisive, which could hinder their professional growth.

O’Leary, who is also the founder of the $4.2 billion company, SoftKey Software Products, is committed to motivating his students to adopt an entrepreneurial mindset. He acknowledged that his teaching method involves revealing some hard truths about the consulting sector.

"Look, if you want to drift into hell on Earth, stay 24 months in a consulting firm and you are tainted meat for the rest of your life. No one's going to hire you to make a decision because you never have made one," O'Leary told Fortune.

"Why would anybody burn all those hours while someone else makes money, and you do nothing of consequence? I respect all the consulting firms that are out there, but I'm going to do my best to keep people from going into that," he added.

Despite the appealing starting salaries ranging from $250,000 to $350,000, O’Leary cautioned that consultants frequently work long hours without creating anything of their own. He went on to say that consultants are unlikely to attain financial independence while working for someone else.

O’Leary’s advice comes at a time when many students are grappling with career decisions. His emphasis on entrepreneurship over consulting reflects a broader trend in the business world, where innovation and self-starting are increasingly valued.

His course, The Founder Mindset, could potentially shape the next generation of entrepreneurs, steering them away from traditional career paths and towards creating their own ventures.

