Bill Gates Could've Been The World's First Trillionaire — and Richer Than Elon Musk — If He'd Kept His Microsoft Stock

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, could have been the world’s first trillionaire if he had retained his original company stock.

What Happened: The Forbes projection comes in light of Gates’ public commitment to donate nearly all of his remaining wealth and wind down the Gates Foundation by 2045.

Gates, along with his ex-wife Melinda, have already donated $60.2 billion to the foundation since its inception in 2000, making them the second-largest philanthropists in America.

Despite their philanthropic efforts, they remain among the world’s wealthiest, with an estimated net worth of $113 billion and $30.4 billion, respectively.

According to Forbes’ calculations, if the Gates had not embarked on their philanthropic journey and retained all their Microsoft shares, their combined fortune would be a staggering $1.5 trillion.

Also Read: Melinda Gates On Divorce With Bill Gates: ‘I Just Couldn’t Stay In That Marriage’

In this hypothetical scenario, Gates alone would likely be the first trillionaire, with a fortune of $1.2 trillion even after his 2021 divorce.

This sum would be over triple Elon Musk‘s peak net worth. Melinda would be worth an estimated $300 billion, potentially making her the world’s third-richest person.

In reality, Gates has systematically sold and donated shares, diversifying his portfolio. Currently, his Microsoft ownership is an estimated 0.9 percent stake, valued at $28 billion. Melinda’s Microsoft shares are an estimated $ 380,000.

Why It Matters: The Gates have made significant contributions to global health and poverty alleviation through the Gates Foundation, distributing an estimated $47.7 billion.

Melinda has also launched Pivotal Philanthropies and committed an additional $12.5 billion for women's and girls' rights. Both remain committed to the Giving Pledge, which they co-founded with Berkshire Hathaway’s chairperson Warren Buffett in 2010.

Their philanthropic efforts have had a significant impact on global issues, despite the potential personal wealth they could have amassed.

Read Next

Bill Gates Says This Simple Trait Is the Secret to His Success

Image: Shutterstock/Alexandros Michailidis