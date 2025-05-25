'He's Telling Us Not To Use AI — Then Using It Himself': Student Demands $8,000 Tuition Refund After Discovering Professor's ChatGPT Use

A college senior’s frustration over her professor's behind-the-scenes use of artificial intelligence has sparked debate about transparency, fairness, and the changing dynamics of higher education in the age of ChatGPT.

Student Files Complaint After Noticing AI Red Flags

Ella Stapleton, a business major at Northeastern University, noticed something unusual in her professor's lecture materials. The notes included strange errors, a reference to "ChatGPT" in the bibliography, and AI-generated images that appeared distorted — some even showing people with extra limbs.

That was enough to prompt Stapleton to dig deeper. When she confirmed that her professor had been using AI tools without informing students, she filed a formal complaint and requested a tuition refund of more than $8,000 — the amount she paid for the course.

"He's telling us not to use it, and then he's using it himself," Stapleton told The New York Times, referring to what she viewed as a double standard.

Professor Acknowledges Use of AI Tools

The professor, Rick Arrowood, admitted to using several AI platforms to help develop his lecture materials, including ChatGPT, the AI search engine Perplexity, and presentation generator Gamma. He told the Times that he now realizes he should have taken a closer look at the materials before sharing them with students.

"In hindsight…I wish I would have looked at it more closely," Arrowood said. He added that professors should be transparent about AI use and thoughtful about how it’s integrated into teaching. "If my experience can be something people can learn from, then, OK, that's my happy spot."

After a series of meetings, Northeastern University decided not to approve Stapleton's refund request.

University and Student Policies Around AI Use

In a statement to Fortune, Northeastern Vice President for Communications Renata Nyul said the university supports the use of AI to improve teaching, research, and operations. However, the school expects responsible use: "The university provides an abundance of resources to support the appropriate use of AI and continues to update and enforce relevant policies enterprise-wide."

Northeastern's policy requires both students and faculty to provide proper attribution when using AI-generated content in any submitted work. It also emphasizes the importance of checking AI output for accuracy.

The situation highlights a shift in the conversation around AI in education. Early concerns focused on students using generative AI to shortcut their assignments. Now, it's students who are raising flags about how professors are using the same technology.

Generational Gap in AI Use

Data from a Tyton Partners survey shows that students are still leading the charge in AI adoption. About 59% of students reported using generative AI tools regularly, compared to roughly 40% of instructors and administrators.

But the student backlash at Northeastern shows that it's not just about access or usage — it's about trust. Students are beginning to question what they're paying for and whether professors are delivering on the promise of a human-led learning experience.

As colleges continue to explore how AI fits into the classroom, the question may no longer be whether AI should be used, but how transparently and responsibly it should be integrated.

Image: Shutterstock