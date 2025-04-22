Calendar Glitch Brings Two SSI Checks In May — But There's A Catch

Low‑income seniors and disabled Americans who rely on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will see two government deposits in May — one on Wednesday, May 1, and a second on Thursday, May 30.

What To Know: The back‑to‑back checks are not a windfall. The early payment simply replaces June's benefit because June 1 lands on a Sunday, when Treasury offices are closed.

SSI always pays on the first of the month, but the schedule shifts whenever the 1st falls on a weekend or a federal holiday. In those cases, the money moves up to the business day immediately before, creating a "double‑pay" month followed by a gap month with no deposit.

More Calendar Oddities

That quirk pops up several more times this year. Beneficiaries will get two payments in August (Aug. 1 and Aug. 29) ahead of Labor Day; in October (Oct. 1 and Oct. 31) because Nov. 1 is a Saturday; and in December (Dec. 1 and Dec. 31) to work around the New Year's Day holiday. Recipients need to budget carefully so the early check lasts through the skipped months — June, September, November, and January 2026, respectively.

What Is Supplemental Security Income Or SSI?

SSI supports roughly eight million people who are blind, disabled, or over 65 with limited income. Their payouts are separate from retirement and disability checks issued under the larger Social Security program, which follows a birthday‑based schedule: benefits arrive on the second Wednesday for those born 1‑10, the third Wednesday for birthdays 11‑20, and the fourth Wednesday for birthdays 21‑31.

Claimants who began collecting Social Security before May 1997, or who receive both Social Security and SSI, follow a hybrid timetable — Social Security on the 3rd of each month, SSI on the 1st. Regardless of category, the Social Security Administration stresses that payout dates are fixed years in advance; what looks like a bonus is simply the calendar running its course.

