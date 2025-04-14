Social Security Payments For Group 3 Retirees To Be Sent On April 16: What You Need To Know About Your Benefits

On April 16, the Social Security Administration will send out payments to U.S. retirees in Group 3. Payments are distributed on four different dates throughout the month, based on the beneficiary’s year of retirement and birthdate.

Eligibility and Payment Dates Explained: Social Security payments are categorised into separate groups, depending on when a retiree begins receiving benefits. Group 3 is defined by the following factors: the retiree's retirement must not have been approved before May 1997, and their birthdate must fall between the 11th and 20th of any given month.

Those in Group 4 will receive their payment on April 23.

Understanding Payment Amounts for 2025: Social Security payment amounts differ broadly on the basis of an individual's work history and contributions to the program.

Most retirees do not reach the maximum payout, but in 2025, it can go as high as $5,108 per month. The typical recipient will receive less than this figure – some individuals receive payments as low as $1,500 to $2,000 per month, depending on their earning history.

See Also: ‘When I Hear Our Politicians Say We’re Not Gonna Touch Social Security, I Don’t Believe Them’ – Seniors Are Worried About DOGE Changes

New Social Security Rules Starting In April

As of this month, crucial Social Security changes are in effect: the new Social Security Fairness Act ends the Windfall Elimination Provision and Government Pension Offset, enhancing monthly checks by about $360 for retirees, $700 for spouses, and $1,190 for widows.

Starting April 14, most ID changes must be verified in person, though Medicare, disability, and SSI applications are excused. Updates to direct deposit are now processed within one business day.

Overpayment recovery reverts to full benefit withholding until debts are cleared, except for past cases and SSI recipients. Eligibility rules remain the same, and the maximum benefit at age 70 is $5,180.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock