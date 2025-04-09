Millions Of Seniors Could Be Shut Out Of Social Security Services As Phone Applications Get Axed: Study

A new study from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) reveals that millions of senior Americans could be faced with major obstacles under newly announced Social Security policies.

What Happened: The report sheds light on how removing the option for phone applications for retirement and survivor benefits could unduly affect seniors and people with disabilities, particularly in rural areas, according to the CBPP study.

Starting April 8, the Social Security Administration (SSA) no longer lets people apply for retirement or survivor benefits via telephone.

Instead, applicants must either apply online or visit a local SSA field office in person. The CBPP report projects that this change could force at least 6 million to make trips of up to 45 miles to avail of in-person help.

The policy also covers those updating direct deposit information. SSA frames these steps as measures to consolidate fraud protection and identity verification.

Why It Matters: Advocates say the move will make circumstances even more challenging for people already struggling with issues like mobility, access to transportation, or internet access.

"Not everyone drives, particularly seniors or people with disabilities," said Kathleen Romig, CBPP's director of Social Security and disability policy.

She also highlighted that SSA appointments are hard to obtain, with phone wait times averaging two and a half hours and in-person appointments requiring more than 28 days to be confirmed.

Survivor benefits, which are not available online, are particularly impacted.

"All of those people need to go in person to apply for benefits because there is no online option for that," Romig said.

The SSA states that phone access remains an option for general communication, but the CBPP warns that the new rules could prevent millions from acquiring essential services.

Critics posit that the burden is especially high for bereaved households, homebound individuals, and those who do not have internet access.

