Giving Thanks For Life, Loss And Everything To Come

We try to bring out the best in each other throughout the holiday season with the cheeriness of Christmas songs, the homemade food that seems never-ending and those other “spirits” that somebody is always ready to pour for you.

The holiday season is the time of year to see old friends, talk with distant relatives and spend hours at the shopping mall — or on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) — trying to find the perfect gift.

As the holidays bring us all a little closer together, they also remind us of those we’ve grown distant from.

The ex-coworker you don’t see anymore ...

The old friend you don’t talk to as much ...

The family member who died too soon.

It’s hard to say goodbye, but that first gathering during the holiday season always seems to hit our hearts a little harder. Dad is no longer the one cutting the turkey, and those Christmas morning phone calls to grandma are no more.

Just when we think we’ve moved on, those reminders haunt us like the ghosts of Christmas past.

But that’s why Thanksgiving is such a special way to kick off the holiday season. As painful memories give way to happy tears, we have a chance to truly be thankful for all that we still have.

The new job that finally pays off ...

The “friendsgiving” dinner that brings everybody under one roof...

The newborn baby is right around the corner.

Family dinners may not feel as complete as they once were. But there are little moments for us all to be thankful for every year. Cherish those around you each day, especially around the holidays.