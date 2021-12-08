10 Things Steve Jobs Was Wrong About
Quora is a crowdsourced question-and-answer website. The community once inquired about things Steve Jobs was wrong about.
While some responses provided little value to the discussion — being based just on users’ dislike for Jobs or Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) — many others provided valuable information and interesting facts about the late Jobs and Apple.
Below is a selection of the most interesting and popular issues raised in the debate. (Editor's note: This article was originally published in May 2015)
- The hockey puck mouse.
- Several users mention the Lisa personal computer. The device was launched in the early 1980s and was sold for almost $10,000 (1983).
- User Ernest W. Adams said, “He was wrong that people would be confused by a mouse with more than one button, and that fans in computers scare people.”
- More than a few users bring up the smartphone screen issue, questioning Jobs’ position that people don’t want big screens on their smartphones.
- The NExT computer.
- The Apple clothing line.
- Thinking people wouldn’t want to buy a smaller iPad. The iPad Mini was ultimately a big success.
- Trusting John Sculley to run Apple. Years later, Jobs said, “what can I say? I hired the wrong guy (…)he destroyed everything I spent ten years working for. Ehm starting with me but that wasn't the saddest part. I would have gladly left Apple if Apple would have turned out like I wanted it to.”
- The iPhone 4 antenna, which lost signal very easily.
- The absence of a right-button on the Mac mouse.
Do you agree with these Quora users?
