10 Things Steve Jobs Was Wrong About

Quora is a crowdsourced question-and-answer website. The community once inquired about things Steve Jobs was wrong about.

While some responses provided little value to the discussion — being based just on users’ dislike for Jobs or Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) — many others provided valuable information and interesting facts about the late Jobs and Apple.

Below is a selection of the most interesting and popular issues raised in the debate. (Editor's note: This article was originally published in May 2015)

The hockey puck mouse. Several users mention the Lisa personal computer. The device was launched in the early 1980s and was sold for almost $10,000 (1983). User Ernest W. Adams said, “He was wrong that people would be confused by a mouse with more than one button, and that fans in computers scare people.” More than a few users bring up the smartphone screen issue, questioning Jobs’ position that people don’t want big screens on their smartphones. The NExT computer. The Apple clothing line. Thinking people wouldn’t want to buy a smaller iPad. The iPad Mini was ultimately a big success. Trusting John Sculley to run Apple. Years later, Jobs said, “what can I say? I hired the wrong guy (…)he destroyed everything I spent ten years working for. Ehm starting with me but that wasn't the saddest part. I would have gladly left Apple if Apple would have turned out like I wanted it to.” The iPhone 4 antenna, which lost signal very easily. The absence of a right-button on the Mac mouse.

Do you agree with these Quora users?