Palworld Rockets To 7 Million Sales In 5 Days, $189M Profits; PS5 Anticipation And Updates Announced

Palworld, the crafting and survival game also known as "Pokémon with guns," continued its explosive success by selling an additional million copies in a single day, bringing the total to over seven million in just five days.

"Thank you very much!!” a tweet from the developer said. “We continue to be hard at work addressing the issues and bugs some users are experiencing. Thanks for your support!”

The staggering seven million sales figure confirmed for Steam only, translated to approximately $189 million in just five days, as highlighted by Game Awards boss Geoff Keighley.

Palworld has sold 7 million copies in 5 days on Steam alone. (I have confirmed with Pocketpair this is a Steam only number, not including Xbox sales or GamePass.) That translates into approximately $189 million USD in Steam sales in 5 days. pic.twitter.com/eTyhdbRAr6 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) January 24, 2024

Palworld, also available on Game Pass, achieved a remarkable peak concurrent player count of 1,864,421 on Steam, surpassing Valve's Counter-Strike in Steam's all-time most-played games list, trailing only behind PUBG.

Despite Palworld's popularity, it is currently unavailable on Sony Group Corp.'s (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation 5 (PS5), prompting numerous requests from fans on social media for its availability on the platform.

While the game's developer Pocketpair stated no current plans, there was a possibility for PS5 support in the future, as mentioned in the official FAQ.

"We don’t have plans for this at the moment, but will consider it during development!" the developer stated.

PlayStation's Shuhei Yoshida expressed a positive stance, responding with a straightforward "Yes" when asked about helping bring the game to PS5, Insider Gaming reported.

Moreover, Pocketpair announced it was set to introduce exciting updates such as PvP, raid bosses and new islands, following its remarkable launch of seven million sales in just five days.

According to IGN, Pocketpair said it would address critical issues first, with plans to enhance key configurations and improve base Pal AI and pathing.

Pocketpair stated, "We will prioritize these issues before moving on to adding new in-game features." The future updates include PvP for Pals, raid bosses, crossplay between Steam and Xbox, and various Xbox feature improvements.

Here’s the list of updates:

Addressing Critical Issues

Currently, numerous bugs have been identified, and there is a priority to fix them.

Sometimes, the world date may experience rollbacks.

The loading screen may persist when trying to load into worlds.

Improvements to Implement ASAP

Key configuration improvements

Improvements to base Pal AI and pathing

Planned Future Updates

PvP

Raid Bosses (End-Game Content)

Pal Arena (PvP for Pals)

Steam-Xbox Crossplay

Various Xbox feature improvements

Server transfers and migrations

Improvements to the building system

New islands, Pals, Bosses and Technologies

