50th Anniversary Of War On Drugs: Cresco Launches Social Justice Campaign, AWH Partners With Last Prisoner Project

Cresco Launches "Summer of Social Justice" Campaign To Mark 50th Anniversary Of Nixon's War On Drugs

Vertically integrated cannabis company Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) is kicking off a social justice campaign to mark the 50th anniversary of the War on Drugs.

"Summer of Social Justice" campaign, backed by Sunnyside retail brand and flagship cannabis brand, Cresco, will last through September. The effort will feature community nationwide expungement events through employee volunteerism in California, Arizona, New York, Michigan, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Florida and Ohio.

Cresco is also promoting the debut of the trailer for "The Sentence of Michael Thompson," the story of Michigan's longest-serving non-violent cannabis offender who was granted clemency in January 2021. The documentary will be released this fall. The trailer is launching with a microsite sharing ways that companies and individuals can help release the 40,000 people still serving prison time for cannabis convictions.

A portion of proceeds from the wholesale of Cresco branded products throughout the summer is earmarked for the Cannabis Justice Initiative, which is a part of the Return to Freedom Project of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

The Chicago-based company disclosed Thursday that the programs will boost restorative justice and community business incubators and education as well as workforce development programming advanced by Cresco's SEED (Social Equity & Education Development) initiative.

"On this 50th anniversary of the War on Drugs, our country must take action to dismantle a system of over-policing and mass incarceration for cannabis offenses and continue cannabis reform efforts," said Charlie Bachtell, CEO and co-founder of Cresco Labs, adding that "social equity and social justice must be fundamental components" of the cannabis industry.

"Through the adoption of social equity-focused cannabis legislation, comprehensive justice system reform, and industry leaders recognizing opportunities come with the responsibility of stewardship, this industry can reach its full potential," Bachtell continued. "With our 'Summer of Social Justice' campaign, we today affirm our commitment to using our platform and influence to build a future cannabis industry that is both inclusive and equitable as it continues to be the fastest-growing industry in the country."

Cresco confirmed that Sunnyside partnered with the Last Prisoner Project to offer in-store donations and a petition drive at stores around the country.

AWH Doubles Its Donation Goal Under Partnership With Last Prisoner Project To $500,000

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (CSE:AAWH) announced its plans to raise an additional $500,000 by July 2022 through a customer donation program at its retail locations.

The pledge is part of the partnership with the Last Prisoner Project that was launched in July 2020.

The New York-based company will deepen its commitment to LPP after completing its previous pledge to raise a total of $250,000 through a similar customer donation program and a company match of $150,000 in February.

"The disproportionate treatment and imprisonment of people of color for cannabis-related offenses is evident, and it's our responsibility as a cannabis operator to help bring restorative justice to the industry," said Abner Kurtin, CEO and founder of AWH. "We're honored to have made a direct impact with our previous contributions in freeing Michael Thompson from his 60-year prison sentence, and thank customers of Michigan Supply and Provisions for their generous donations to welcome him home."

Kurtin, who will be tapped to chair the organization's Freedom Circle, donated $50,000 to LPP personally.

