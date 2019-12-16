Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Mon., Dec. 16, 2019: BA, AXSM, GS, PCG, BGNE
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Monday
- Boeing (BA) - Following a report the company could stop or reduce production for the 737 MAX, the stock was down about 4%.
- Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) - A Phase 3 trial for the company's major depressive disorder treatment, AXS-05, met its primary endpoint. Shares were up about 80% ahead of the opening bell.
- Goldman Sachs (GS) - Shares were upgraded from Neutral to Buy by a Citi analyst. The stock was up 1.3%.
- PG&E (PCG) - California Governor Gavin Newsom rejected the company's bankruptcy reorganization proposal. Shares were down about 25% on the news.
- BeiGene (BGNE) - The stock was down about 9% following news the company's Phase 3 ASPEN trial of zanubrutinib missed its primary endpoint.
