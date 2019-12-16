Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Khiron Obtains Good Storage Practices Certification In Peru, Welcomes Cannabis Regulations
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 16, 2019 12:08pm   Comments
Share:
Khiron Obtains Good Storage Practices Certification In Peru, Welcomes Cannabis Regulations

Vertically integrated cannabis company Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV: KHRN), (OTC: KHRNFannounced Monday that it has obtained Good Storage Practices certification in Peru.

The company acknowledged new regulatory guidelines for the medical cannabis program in Peru issued by the country’s Ministry of Health. The regulations lay out the precise steps needed for attaining medical cannabis licenses for import and commercialization. 

The new instructions require cannabis businesses to first present security protocols to the Anti-Narcotics Unit of the Ministry of Interior. Once security protocols are approved, companies can submit a license application for final approval.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Khiron submitted its security protocols in November and is awaiting approval that will allow it to submit the final application for its medical cannabis products. Obtaining Good Storage Practices certification was a crucial prerequisite for application, according to Khiron. 

"The recent regulatory guidelines released by the Ministry of Health signal that the commercialization of medical cannabis is an imminent reality for Peru,” Juan Diego Alvarez, vice president of regulations at Khiron, said in a statement.

“With our receipt of GSP certification, submission of security protocols and a strong cash balance, Khiron is firmly positioned to capitalize on market opportunities, and to participate meaningfully in the country's cannabis industry. We are incredibly excited to bring our cannabis products to Peru."

Khiron Price Action 

Khiron shares were trading 2.04% higher at 71 cents at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links

Khiron Life Sciences Announces Wider Year-Over-Year Net Loss, Says Cash Position Strong

Khiron Becomes First Company In Colombia To Obtain Approval To Commercialize High-THC Cannabis

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KHRNF)

Uruguay Senate Approves New Bill To Regulate Access To Medical Cannabis
Khiron Life Sciences Announces Wider Year-Over-Year Net Loss, Says Cash Position Strong
Khiron Becomes First Company In Colombia To Obtain Approval To Commercialize High-THC Cannabis
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.24
0.22
+ 1.83%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$319.90
2.61
+ 0.82%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.65
0.1173
+ 0.67%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.13
0.0127
+ 0.18%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all

Aurora Cannabis COO Specifies Why Company's Product Sales Are Halted In Germany

Germany recently halted Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) product sales, until the health authorities investigate the production process. The production step ... read more

First Black-Owned Cannabis Shop In San Francisco Partners With Berner's Cookies For Haight-Ashbury Launch

Back in February, Shawn M. Richard, CEO of Cole Ashbury Group, became the very first person to be approved to open a cannabis dispensary under San ... read more

New Report Reveals What Kind Of CBD Product Is Most Popular In Each State

By Melena Gurganus. Interest in CBD products is continually on the rise, especially in the eyes of Google. People search the internet giant for different ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

What Hurdles Do European Investment Managers Face In The US?