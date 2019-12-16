Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For December 16, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2019 5:46am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $529.50 million after the closing bell. HEICO shares rose 2.2% to close at $126.18 on Friday.
  • Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) reported the FDA approval of VASCEPA to reduce cardiovascular risk. The company said it expects 2019 VASCEPA net revenue of $410 million to $425 million and 2020 VASCEPA net revenue of $650 million to $700 million. Amarin shares jumped 10.7% to $26.71 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) reported a $50 million buyback program and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share. Shoe Carnival shares gained 1% to $36.60 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) to post a quarterly loss at $0.15 per share after the closing bell. Anavex Life Sciences shares gained 4.1% to $2.54 in after-hours trading.
  • Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP) disclosed that the FDA Advisory Committee has voted unanimously to support use of teprotumumab for Thyroid Eye Disease. Horizon Therapeutics shares surged 8.1% to $35.50 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

