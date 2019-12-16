5 Stocks To Watch For December 16, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $529.50 million after the closing bell. HEICO shares rose 2.2% to close at $126.18 on Friday.

(NYSE: HEI) to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $529.50 million after the closing bell. HEICO shares rose 2.2% to close at $126.18 on Friday. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) reported the FDA approval of VASCEPA to reduce cardiovascular risk. The company said it expects 2019 VASCEPA net revenue of $410 million to $425 million and 2020 VASCEPA net revenue of $650 million to $700 million. Amarin shares jumped 10.7% to $26.71 in the after-hours trading session.

