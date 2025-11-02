As Government Shutdown Enters 33rd Day, NYC Officials Warn Of Potential Delays, Ground Stoppage At Newark Airport

New York City officials have warned that the ongoing government shutdown, which has entered its 33rd day since kicking into effect on October 1st, has caused staffing shortages at Newark, resulting in delays averaging 2 hours.

Limited Arrivals, Ground Delays And A Potential Full Ground Stop

New York City Emergency Management took to the social media platform X on Sunday, issuing a warning to travelers flying into the city's airports about delays amid the government shutdown. "Newark Airport is under a ground delay program today because of staffing shortages in the control tower," the agency said in the post.

It added that the airport was letting in "20 planes per hour." It also shared that planning notes by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) illustrate that there could be a full ground stop "if staffing shortages or demand increases."

The agency said that flights arriving at Newark could be held on the ground at origin, while departures from Newark could be delayed due to preoccupied gates. "This will affect travel both into and out of the NYC area," it said.

The agency also warned travelers that Delays at Newark "often spread to JFK and LaGuardia," adding that travelers can expect gate holds, missed connections and changing schedules. It also said that travelers should "check flight status before heading to the airport and expect longer waits."

Donald Trump, JD Vance, Weigh In On The Shutdown

Recently, President Donald Trump suggested that GOP lawmakers scrap the filibuster rule to reopen the government without Democratic backing. Trump called the move a "Trump card" and the "nuclear option."

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance warned of a ‘disaster' as travel disruptions and missed paychecks for Federal employees in the buildup to the Thanksgiving season.

American Airlines CEO Hopes The Shutdown Ends, Duffy Laments ATCs Working Without Pay

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) CEO Robert Isom, during the company's recent third-quarter earnings call, expressed hope that Congress would take appropriate action to reopen the government. "I've been in constant contact with Secretary Duffy about the impact of the government shutdown," Isom said.

Meanwhile, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that ATCs were engaging in gig economy jobs like driving for DoorDash Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) "just to put food on the table." He urged the Democratic Party to end the shutdown.

