Sean Duffy Says Air Traffic Controllers Working 'Without Pay,' Doing Gigs To Put Food On The Table, As Staffing Shortages Hit Major Airports

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says that the ongoing government shutdown has hit Air Traffic Controllers, who are working long hours without pay.

ATC Workers Driving DoorDash, Says Sean Duffy

Sharing a clip from his interview with Fox News on the social media platform X on Saturday, Duffy outlined the effect of the shutdown on ATC employees. "We're asking our Air Traffic Controllers to now work not just 5 days a week, but sometimes 6 days a week and 50+ hours, WITHOUT PAY," Duffy said.

He also said in the interview that air traffic controllers are being forced to engage in gig economy jobs like DoorDash Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) or Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) after working without pay, "so that they're gonna have enough money to put food on the table or pay their mortgage."

"It's unacceptable," Duffy said and called out the Democrats in the post. "Democrats, Air Traffic Controllers are working hard for YOU! End the shutdown now and get these controllers their paychecks," he said.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported on Sunday that the FAA has said that a shortage of air traffic controller staff is causing delays at major airports in the U.S., like Newark Liberty International, Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago O'Hare International Airport and more.

US Airline Workers Support ATCs Amid Backpay Uncertainty

The news comes as pilots, flight attendants and others are stepping up in support of air traffic controllers, providing them with free meals amid uncertainty over back pay, ever since the Trump administration cited a 2019 backpay law, which says that furloughed government employees may not be guaranteed backpay once the shutdown ends.

Sean Duffy's Delay Warning, Chris Sununu Calls For Patience

Duffy had earlier warned of delays to flights in the U.S. and had urged air traffic controllers working under the Department of Transportation (DOT) to show up for work. “You have a job to do," Duffy had said.

Meanwhile, Airlines for America President and CEO, Christopher Sununu, called for patience among travelers and warned that things could get worse in the U.S. aviation sector in the coming days.

Airlines For America is a consortium representing major airline carriers in the U.S., like Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL), Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) and American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Joshua Sukoff / Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: