United Airlines Plane Hits Parked Jet at O'Hare; All Passengers Safe

Two United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) passenger jets collided Friday afternoon on the tarmac at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, the airline said.

According to WGN, flight UA2652, arriving from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, collided with the horizontal stabilizer of a parked Boeing 767 while taxiing to its gate, United Airlines said. The moving plane was a Boeing 737 (NYSE:BA) carrying 113 passengers and five crew members.

All Passengers Safe

All passengers were deplaned safely with no injuries reported, United Airlines said. One passenger told WGN that they were told to get off the plane so it could be examined.

A similar incident happened at O’Hare in January when American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) and United flights collided while taxiing.

United Posts Upbeat Results

On Thursday, United reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.78 per share, beating expectations, and announced plans to invest more than $1 billion in customer experience improvements through 2026.

