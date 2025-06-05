Ride-share company Uber Technologies UBER could have a new demographic to help push its revenue growth into the future: senior citizens.

Here's a look at how Uber is extending its offerings in the U.S.

What Happened: While most attention on Uber now centers on autonomous vehicles and increased competition, the company is looking to expand its customer base.

Many will remember the old Geico commercials that stated getting insurance was "so easy a Caveman could do it." Uber isn't catering to cavemen yet, but is letting everyone know that its new app features are so easy to use that your parents and grandparents can book a ride.

Uber rolled out the new feature called "Seniors" that allows family accounts to add new older people to plans and help book rides, pay for the rides and view the route in real time.

"Caring for loved ones is a balancing act — that's why we've made it easier to support your parents or grandparents," Uber said.

Older users of the Uber app can request their own rides and make payments, all while tracked by the family account. Seniors will also see larger text and icons to help navigate the app more easily.

Uber said senior users will have a "minimal homescreen" to make the booking experience easy.

Seniors can make their own payments or use the default card attached to the family account. Some trips may also be eligible for payment with a health benefits card.

Why It's Important: Uber's family accounts may have helped boost user figures and the number of rides with accounts being able to be used by multiple users and have one payment option. The accounts have added security features and live real-time tracking.

Uber rolled out solo rides for U.S. users aged 13 to 17 in May 2023 under the family accounts. Parents are able to link accounts, pay for rides and track the rides in real time.

As Uber enters its next phase of growth, adding the number of users may be one of the highlights to expand offerings and the revenue per user.

Family accounts could provide the key to future growth with individuals having an account they can track and pay for rides for their children, parents and grandparents and also manage their own trips and other offerings.

