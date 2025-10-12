Former NFL Player Desmond Bryant Endorses Miami Wellness Startup That Makes Executives Hike 90 Minutes Before $3,500 Reset

Elite athletes and C-suite executives seeking personal transformation at a Miami wellness startup must first prove their commitment through an unconventional requirement: a 90-minute guided hike through a nature preserve outside nearby Homestead before they can even submit an application.

Future Intelligence, founded by entrepreneur Melissa Kiguwa, launched a program described as circuit training for the psyche. The company says it targets elite athletes, founders, C-suite executives, and spiritual leaders who have achieved outward success but recognize something deeper continues to govern their choices.

“We start in nature because it strips away pretense,” Kiguwa said in the company's statement. “No one is here to perform. It’s not about how well you can perform, it’s about whether you can listen for the signal underneath the noise.”

Former NFL defensive tackle Desmond Bryant participated in the program and described how it differed from any training he experienced during his professional career.

“I’ve trained at the highest level—but nothing prepared me for what Future Intelligence unlocked,” Bryant, who played for the Oakland Raiders and the Cleveland Browns, said in the company's statement. “In just four weeks, I went from hiding the darkest parts of my story to surrendering old narratives, gaining spiritual clarity, and stepping into my next chapter with humility.”

The company claims to integrate human performance research, nervous system recalibration, and the science of human flourishing into a proprietary 12-part curriculum. An AI-powered coach analyzes responses from a pre-interview intake process and selects personalized modules designed to promote deep rest, dissolve chronic stress patterns, and cultivate emotional precision, according to Future Intelligence's website.

How The Wellness Program Works For Executives

Participants must complete a mandatory seven-day reset priced at $3,500, according to Future Intelligence. Those seeking deeper transformation can continue with a 45-day program called the Recode.

The company also offers monthly 60-minute PowerBoost sessions at $599, though availability is limited to a 24-hour booking window each month, according to Kiguwa's website.

“I thought I knew who I was—but I had never reckoned with the full picture,” Dr. Carlian Dawson, a 74-year-old serial entrepreneur and Future Intelligence board member who participated in the program, said in the company's statement. “This work brought me together in a way I didn’t know I needed. Leaders hold so much, we don’t always realize we need to be held. Future Intelligence held me, and rewired what I thought I knew.”

Meira Wealth CEO Jorge Padilla describes Future Intelligence as "mental altitude training" for high-stakes decision makers. He shared that negotiating full ownership of his company took a year and a half, a period filled with pressure and uncertainty. Future Intelligence's process, he said, "allowed for a re-coding of how I think, breathe, and lead during that really difficult time. The weekly sessions returned me to my body's data and cleared the signal for decisive strategy."

The London School Of Economics Grad And Marine Yoga Expert Leading Future Intelligence

Kiguwa developed the Future Intelligence's 12-part curriculum by combining her background in interfaith spiritual direction and economic research. According to the company's website, she trained as a spiritual director with Unity Worldwide Ministries and holds a master's degree from the London School of Economics. The website notes her professional experience includes work with major institutions such as JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and the BBC.

Jodi Carey, Future Intelligence's body recovery architect, helped introduce trauma-sensitive yoga to the U.S. Marines and was featured in "The Body Keeps The Score," a bestselling book written by psychiatrist and trauma researcher Bessel van der Kolk. According to the company's website, she applies movement and body-based methods to help executives and athletes regulate stress under demanding conditions.

Image: Shutterstock