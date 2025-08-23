Aaron Rodgers Backs 'IMDb For Athletes' Startup, Betting Seven Figures On A Game-Changer For Pro Sports Careers

AthleteAgent.com launched last week with the backing of NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and legendary agent Scott Boras, offering a subscription platform to give users access to a growing database of athletes and agents, CNBC reports.

The company, which rebranded from Online Sports Database, aims to become the "IMDb for pro athletes" CNBC says, by connecting organizations with players, agents, and endorsement opportunities.

Rodgers, Boras, and Investors Push Athlete Discovery to New Level

Rodgers, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is an original founder and invested a seven-figure sum into the platform, though the company declined to reveal the exact amount. Boras joined the investment round, alongside Google for Startups Cloud Program, Scale AI Tier, Solyco Capital, Prota Ventures, Bullock Capital, and Pressplay Capital.

AthleteAgent.com CEO Sean O'Brien told CNBC that the startup is on track for six-figure revenue and positive cash flow this year.

The startup currently lists more than 4,000 athletes and 2,000 agents, with each profile covering representation, endorsements, and philanthropic work. The team behind the platform works with leagues and agents to keep data updated and aims to expand into front office executives, team contacts, and retired athletes in the near future.

AthleteAgent.com: From IMDb Inspiration to Athlete Opportunity

The idea began with actor and producer Ryan Rottman in 2021, when he noticed how easily casting directors discovered him on IMDb compared with the lack of similar discovery tools for athletes. He explained that a Hallmark producer once contacted his agent after spotting him on "90210" through IMDb Pro, which led directly to eight Hallmark Christmas movie roles.

"I had a producer from a Hallmark Christmas film look at my IMDb Pro profile — they saw me on ‘90210' — to see who my agent was and reached out. Since then, I've been in eight Hallmark Christmas films. Had that info not been right, they could have moved on to the next person, and I would have missed out," Rottman told CNBC.

After Rottman shared the idea, Rodgers quickly agreed to participate. "Aaron likes to say we're building this not for the 1% of athletes, but for the other 99% — to help generate revenue, get their stories out there, find endorsement deals, support their charities. That's how it came to fruition," Rottman said.

AthleteAgent.com Gains Support From Agents and Brands

Rottman told CNBC that agents are adopting the platform, which charges $29.99 per month or $199.99 per year, because "it saves them time, helps meet endorsement quotas, and we don't take a cut."

O'Brien added that AthleteAgent.com reduces confusion in brand outreach, noting that before the platform existed, someone might mistakenly email Rich Paul for LeBron James' business opportunities, when in reality, Maverick Carter is the right contact.

The company's approach of not taking a percentage from deals, while simplifying endorsements and partnerships, has made it attractive to both athletes and agents, potentially giving it a unique edge in the sports business space.

Image: Shutterstock