'Sold My Soul' – C-Suite Executive Asks How People Remain Resilient In High-Stress Jobs

Some people will happily take a stressful, high-paying job. The salary is too difficult for most people to pass, especially if they view the role as a temporary position. Some people embrace the golden handcuffs for a few years, save their money, and then look for jobs with more reasonable expectations.

A wife in her mid-twenties finds herself in that position. She makes $300,000 per year at a startup and has held that position for about six months. However, she's already feeling burned out.

She told Reddit that she keeps getting the idea that she "sold [her] soul" for this position. She then turned to high earners for advice on sticking it out with a stressful job that pays well. She received plenty of suggestions in the comments.

It Gets Easier Over Time

A fast-moving startup can feel overwhelming when you're new to the role, but it may get easier over time. Stress and pressure can make you more productive and help you learn how to adjust when necessary. It also helps that the wife doesn't have any children yet, so she has more time to commit to her career.

"Give yourself the opportunity to really get good enough at something that it begins to feel easier. Try to identify parts of your role that feel unclear or just new, and focus on learning those skills. Otherwise, just trust the process and let time do its thing," one commenter suggested.

The wife acknowledged that she's learning certain tasks and parts of the job as she goes. As she builds this knowledge, she will gradually feel less stressed about the fast-paced environment. It won't be stress-free, but it will be less stressful over time.

Practice Self-Care

Finding some time in each day to practice self-care can make it easier to navigate a stressful workplace. One Redditor suggested making time to exercise and meditate each day. You don't have to exercise for too long. A simple 15 to 20 minute workout can do wonders for your dopamine and mindset.

Meditating can also work wonders, as staying still for a few minutes can make you feel calm. It's like giving yourself a reset that can help you tackle the next set of tasks.

The same Redditor who suggested exercising and meditating also recommends writing down everything that you have to do. Getting your tasks out of your head can calm your mind and ensure you approach each day with a plan instead of winging it. Writing your daily tasks on a sheet of paper is similar to going to a grocery store with a shopping list. That list helps you stay organized and ensures that you prioritize the essentials. The wife can take the same concept and apply it to her job.

You Don't Have To Care As Much As The CEO

One Redditor suggested that the wife doesn't have to care as much about the startup as she currently does. That doesn't mean slacking off, but you can still get a lot done without feeling the same pressure as the startup's CEO.

The Redditor said that his mentality has shifted from "I need to do whatever it takes to get this done" to "If the company cared, they would hire more people."

The commenter acknowledged that this mentality works better in a mega corporation than a startup, but it's a valuable lesson. Freeing yourself from the need to be perfect can result in less stress without sacrificing the quality of your work.

Image: Shutterstock