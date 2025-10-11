Meet The Startup Building The Amazon Of Space: Inversion Launches Arc To Deliver Cargo Anywhere On Earth In 60 Minutes Or Less

A 25-person startup in Los Angeles has introduced a technology that could enable Amazon-style (NASDAQ:AMZN) logistics in space. Inversion, an aerospace and defense technology company, on Oct. 1 unveiled Arc, a space-based delivery vehicle capable of transporting cargo to any location on Earth in under an hour.

Inversion envisions space as a global logistics network, creating orbital infrastructure that could one day move goods, resources, and information across the planet with unprecedented speed.

The Arc spacecraft operates from low-Earth orbit, where vehicles form constellations tailored to customer needs. When called down, Inversion says Arc descends from orbit, navigates hypersonic reentry at velocities surpassing Mach 20, and completes autonomous landings using parachutes.

Is Space Becoming A Global Logistics Network?

Arc includes a modular payload bay built to transport mission-critical cargo and sensitive materials across a range of environments, from isolated regions to areas without reliable infrastructure. Inversion says this design opens a new chapter in logistics by using orbital access as an extension of Earth's delivery network.

"With massive cross-range to cover great distances during reentry, and high maneuverability throughout every phase of flight, Arc delivers a transportation capability that has never existed before," Inversion co-founder and CEO Justin Fiaschetti said in the company's statement.

Fiaschetti added that the long-term vision involves deploying thousands of Arc vehicles working together as a connected fleet, forming an orbital logistics layer that enhances reach, reliability, and resilience for the U.S. and allied partners.

Hypersonic Testing Capabilities Drive Defense Innovation

Beyond its delivery mission, Arc also functions as a high-performance hypersonic testing platform, capable of maneuvering at high speeds, sustaining prolonged time under extreme conditions, and maintaining continuous high g-loading, according to the company statement.

Inversion said these characteristics support the U.S.' growing emphasis on hypersonic research and make it possible to simulate next-generation flight trajectories with greater precision than traditional ground-based tests.

The spacecraft's reusable architecture and precision landing system enable quick recovery and reflight, reducing both cost and turnaround time between tests, the company said. Inversion's recent inclusion in the Kratos-led (NASDAQ:KTOS) MACH-TB 2.0 program, a $1.45 billion U.S. government initiative, shows federal interest in integrating Arc into the nation's expanding hypersonic testing ecosystem.

From $1M Prototype To 2026 Launch

Arc builds upon the foundation set by Ray, Inversion's first spacecraft, which reached orbit in January, according to the company. Developed by a team of 25 engineers for under $1 million, Inversion says the Ray mission demonstrated that advanced orbital hardware could be built at a fraction of the traditional aerospace cost.

"Our team is on schedule to fly Arc's first mission in 2026," Inversion co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Austin Briggs said in the company's statement.

To reach that milestone, Inversion says it has assembled a full-scale manufacturing development unit, refined its mission architecture, and performed multiple drop tests to perfect precision landings.

Engineers have also finished aerodynamic modeling and component design, while collaborating with NASA on a next-generation thermal protection system engineered for high-intensity reentry environments.

Long-Term Commercial Vision Beyond Defense

Although defense and national security remain Inversion's immediate focus, the company's long-range strategy reaches far beyond military applications.

Inversion says its envisioned global logistics framework could extend into commercial and humanitarian markets, building an interconnected delivery system that transcends borders.

"History shows that every breakthrough in logistics – from railroads to aviation – has unlocked new industries and reshaped economies at scales few could have imagined at the start," Fiaschetti said in the company's statement. "Arc represents the next leap, creating a logistics network in space that will make Earth radically more accessible."

Inversion's progress is supported by investors including Y Combinator, Spark Capital, and Lockheed Martin Ventures, alongside partnerships with organizations such as the U.S. Space Force and NASA, according to the company.

Image: Shutterstock