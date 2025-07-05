Elon Musk's SpaceX's Hypersonic Rocket Cargo Delivery Project Dropped By US Air Force

The U.S. Air Force has decided to terminate a project in collaboration with Elon Musk‘s SpaceX. The project was intended to test hypersonic rocket cargo deliveries from a remote Pacific atoll, as reported by a military publication.

What Happened: The decision to discontinue the project was taken in light of concerns raised by experts about the potential harm to seabirds nesting on the Johnston Atoll, the proposed site for the project.

The Air Force had initially intended to conduct an environmental assessment but is now exploring alternative locations for the program, reports Stars and Stripes.

The planned program involved testing rocket re-entry vehicles capable of delivering up to 100 tons of cargo anywhere on Earth within 90 minutes.

Commercial rockets, including those produced by SpaceX, were to be utilized in the program, although no official announcements regarding industry partners were made.

The Johnston Atoll, a U.S. territory located approximately 800 miles southwest of Hawaii, is a National Wildlife Refuge and home to 14 species of tropical birds.

A petition urging the Air Force to abandon its plan had collected over 3,800 signatures by Wednesday.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time SpaceX has faced backlash for its environmental impact.

The company has previously been criticized by conservation groups, with lawsuits filed against the FAA for approving expanded rocket launch operations in South Texas without conducting additional environmental studies.

The termination of this project underscores the ongoing tension between technological advancement and environmental conservation, a balance that companies like SpaceX will need to navigate moving forward.

