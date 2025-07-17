Palantir Bull Sees 562% Upside: '$500 Is The Lowest The Stock Can Be In 5 Years' — Says Wall Street Still Doesn't Get It

A long-time Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR bull, Tom Nash, is doubling down on the stock following its 434% rally over the past 12 months, with a new five-year price target of $1,000 a share, representing an upside of 562% from its current levels.

What Happened: On his YouTube channel on Tuesday, Nash stated bluntly, “this company is basically as good as they come,” highlighting the significant improvement in its finances over the past three years, starting with the 90% growth in its revenues, followed by earnings and free cash flow, growing at 200% and 500%, respectively.

Nash notes that what was once labeled a “meme stock” in its early days has since seen a dramatic shift in its investor base, with institutional ownership climbing from 30% to nearly 60%, signaling growing conviction from traditional money managers. “It’s not even a retail queen anymore,” he adds.

According to Nash, Wall Street continues to be behind the curve when it comes to Palantir. “Wall Street never understood it. It doesn’t really understand it now except the fact that the price went up a little bit.”

He now says that his previous “$500 price target” for the stock is now his bear case scenario, which already represents an upside of 231%. Followed by a mid-case of $754, and finally a bullish price target of $1,000. “$500 is the lowest the stock can be in 5 years.”

He emphasized Palantir’s scalability, describing it as "literally the entire software infrastructure for running LLMs on a big business." Despite acknowledging valuation concerns, he urged long-term investors to stay focused on fundamentals, not fear-driven narratives.

“Never too late to buy good companies, good businesses, as long as you have a long-term horizon,” he concluded, citing investor Peter Lynch.

Why It Matters: Several other prominent experts and analysts have echoed a similar bullish consensus on Palantir in recent months.

Senior Analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities refers to the stock as the “Messi of AI,” with a price target of $400 a share, implying a trillion-dollar valuation.

Investor Martin Shkreli, popularly referred to as “Pharma Bro,” says, “There's no reason they can't be a $10 trillion company,” since the company’s total addressable market spans all of the Fortune 500 companies and their substantial inefficiencies.

However, not everyone’s on board, with 25 analysts tracked by Benzinga having a “Sell” rating on the stock, with a consensus price target of $76.72, which is 49.76% below its current price.

Price Action: Shares of Palantir were up 1.57% on Wednesday, trading at $150.91, and another 0.30% after hours.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, Palantir scores well on Momentum and Growth, while having a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

Photo courtesy: slyellow / Shutterstock.com