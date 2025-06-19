JetZero Bets $4.7B On Revolutionary Aircraft – Could This Challenge Boeing, Airbus?

JetZero, a California-based aerospace startup, has announced a $4.7 billion investment to build its first manufacturing facility in Greensboro, North Carolina — a move that could position it to compete with industry giants such as Boeing Co. BA and Airbus.

The new plant, located at Piedmont Triad International Airport, will manufacture the company's all-wing commercial jet, the Z4, and is expected to create over 14,500 jobs by 2036 — a record-setting employment commitment for the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

Don't Miss:

Maker of the $60,000 foldable home has 3 factory buildings, 600+ houses built, and big plans to solve housing — this is your last chance to become an investor for $0.80 per share.

Inspired by Uber and Airbnb – Deloitte's fastest-growing software company is transforming 7 billion smartphones into income-generating assets – with $1,000 you can invest at just $0.30/share!

The Z4 aircraft is designed to deliver up to 50% greater fuel efficiency compared to conventional tube-and-wing jetliners. It will seat approximately 250 passengers and offer a range of 5,000 nautical miles. Initially powered by conventional jet fuel, the aircraft is also being developed with the potential for future hydrogen conversion, JetZero said.

The company says its blended-wing design reduces drag and positions its engines on the upper rear fuselage, enabling significantly quieter operation.

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

Airline Backing and Federal Support

JetZero has raised over $300 million in funding to date, including U.S. Air Force funding to support development of a full-scale demonstrator scheduled to fly by 2027, according to the Associated Press. The company said it has signed conditional purchase agreements with United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL and Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK, and formed a working group with 14 carriers to align the Z4's design with airport compatibility and operational requirements.

Trending: Maximize saving for your retirement and cut down on taxes: Schedule your free call with a financial advisor to start your financial journey – no cost, no obligation.

The facility is being developed in partnership with Siemens AG to include AI-driven digital manufacturing systems, with the goal of accelerating production and reducing costs, according to the release.

A Strategic Win for North Carolina's Aerospace Ecosystem

JetZero's headquarters will relocate from Long Beach, California, to Greensboro once the site is operational. Production is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2026, with commercial deliveries targeted for the early 2030s. According to the AP, the company aims to eventually produce up to 20 aircraft per month.

“This is more than just a factory. It's a launchpad for a new chapter of American aerospace,” said JetZero CEO Tom O'Leary to the AP.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce said the facility will generate average wages of over $89,000 per year, significantly above the county average. Economic incentives for the project—if all investment and employment milestones are met—could total more than $2.35 billion by the 2060s, including contributions from state and local governments.

"North Carolina was first in flight. We are also the future of flight," North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said at the formal announcement at Piedmont Triad International Airport, the AP reported.

See Also: Are you rich? Here’s what Americans think you need to be considered wealthy.

Building A Local Talent Pipeline

The North Carolina Community College System, with 58 campuses statewide, said it will develop a customized workforce training program in partnership with JetZero. A dedicated $22 million training initiative is being coordinated with Guilford Technical Community College and other regional institutions.

JetZero joins a growing aerospace cluster at the Piedmont Triad International Airport, already home to Honda Aircraft, Boom Supersonic, and over 400 aerospace companies across North Carolina, Fortune reported.

Read Next: Deloitte's fastest-growing software company partners with Amazon, Walmart & Target – Many are rushing to grab 4,000 of its pre-IPO shares for just $0.30/share!

Image: Shutterstock