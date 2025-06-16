Moments Lab Secures $24M To Transform Hollywood Video Production With Agentic AI For Amazon Ads, Hearst And Warner Bros. Discovery

Moments Lab, a Paris-based AI startup focused on revolutionizing video production, announced on June 3 that it raised $24 million in Series B funding to expand its technology that automates Hollywood editing workflows for companies like Amazon AMZN, Hearst, and Warner Bros. Discovery WBD.

The fresh capital injection brings the company's total funding to $37.4 million, Business Insider reports. According to Moments Lab, the round was led by Oxx, with additional support from Orange Ventures, Kadmos, Supernova Invest, and Elaia Partners. Founded in 2016 by twin brothers Philippe and Fred Petitpont, Moments Lab helps entertainment companies accelerate video production using its patented AI technologies.

Don't Miss:

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

Agentic AI Tools Redefine How Hollywood Edits Video

Moments Lab's flagship product, MXT-2, uses multimodal AI to instantly break videos into meaningful scenes by identifying who appears, what is happening, and where it's taking place. The company says it also extracts the most relevant soundbites from interviews, speeches, and press conferences with greater efficiency and precision than human editors.

Its latest development, an agentic AI tool, turns raw video footage into rough cuts using simple prompts, dramatically cutting down manual editing time. According to Business Insider, this new tool is currently being tested by Hearst, and executives say its most promising application is in the fast-paced world of reality TV.

Philippe Petitpont told Business Insider that media companies are under pressure to meet content demands from streamers like Netflix NFLX, Amazon Prime Video, and Peacock, while reducing production costs at the same time. Moments Lab's solution helps them meet those demands without compromising output.

Trending: Invest where it hurts — and help millions heal: Invest in Cytonics and help disrupt a $390B Big Pharma stronghold.

“The demand from Netflix, Amazon’s Prime Video, Peacock, is so strong that production companies need to produce more content than ever before, and they don’t have more money to produce a show,” Petitpont told Business Insider. “Being able to produce at lower cost is more important than ever. That’s where they’re interested in using new approaches.”

Moments Lab is Monetizing Unused Footage

The company's AI model has been trained on 1.5 billion assets, including open-source data and content from participating partners in its research consortium, Business Insider says. According to Petitpont, clients have doubled their social media revenue by using the platform to repurpose archival footage.

Moments Lab aims to empower brands to extract more value from their content libraries through AI-generated trailers, highlight reels, and even full-length documentaries. According to Business Insider, one financial media client reportedly plans to reduce the number of human editors as a result of the automation capabilities provided by the platform.

See Also: Maximize saving for your retirement and cut down on taxes: Schedule your free call with a financial advisor to start your financial journey – no cost, no obligation

Scaling with Compliance in a Rights-Protected Industry

The company operates in a sector that remains cautious about copyright and labor rights. One of the biggest challenges in client onboarding, Petitpont told Business Insider, is convincing legal teams that their intellectual property will not be used to train the AI model. Moments Lab ensures all training data comes from legally cleared sources, including media companies involved in its research partnership program.

Moments Lab says that it plans to invest the fresh capital into expanding its U.S. operations and further developing its agentic AI suite. While the company has not made predictions about industry-wide trends, it says that its tools address the rising demand for efficiency across video production workflows.

Read Next:

Are you rich? Here’s what Americans think you need to be considered wealthy.

Peter Thiel turned $1,700 into $5 billion—now accredited investors are eyeing this software company with similar breakout potential. Learn how you can invest with $1,000 at just $0.30/share.

Image: Shutterstock