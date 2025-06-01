Major Overhaul Coming For Microsoft Authenticator: Users Advised To Backup Passwords

In the coming months, users of Microsoft Authenticator are advised to backup their passwords as Microsoft Corporation MSFT prepares for a significant overhaul of its password management system.

What Happened: Microsoft is planning to phase out the password management feature of its Authenticator app. The app, which is widely used for its two-factor authentication, also stores and auto fills passwords for various apps and websites.

Starting from June 1, the app will stop saving new passwords as Microsoft transitions password management to its Edge browser. By July 1, the autofill function will be disabled and all saved payment information, including credit card details, will be erased.

Microsoft has made it clear that this payment data will not be automatically transferred to Edge, which means users will have to manually re-enter their card details. By August, all previously saved passwords will be completely removed from the Authenticator app.

Microsoft is urging users who want to continue using their passwords and log-ins after August to download Microsoft Edge onto their devices. This move is part of Microsoft’s strategy to streamline password access and autofill across all platforms using Edge's integrated password manager.

As the tech giant continues to innovate and evolve, users will need to adapt to these changes.

The transition to Edge is expected to provide a more seamless and secure user experience, but it also requires users to take action to ensure their data is not lost in the process.

