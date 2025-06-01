Another Blockbuster Nvidia Quarter, OpenAI Vs. Elon Musk, DeepSeek Update, And More: This Week In AI

The past week was a whirlwind in the tech world, with major players making significant moves. From legal battles to stock predictions and AI advancements, the industry was buzzing with activity. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

OpenAI vs. Elon Musk: A Legal Showdown

The ongoing legal tussle between OpenAI and Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk took a dramatic turn this week. OpenAI has urged a judge to keep its countersuit alive, accusing Musk of fraud and media manipulation. The AI firm argues that Musk’s bid to dismiss the countersuit lacks factual grounding.

Nvidia’s Stock Predicted to Soar

Analysts predict a significant upside for Nvidia Corp. NVDA stocks, following a robust first-quarter financial report. Despite China export restrictions, the tech giant’s future looks promising. Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia and raised the price target from $178 to $200.

Kevin O’Leary’s AI Mission

Business magnate Kevin O’Leary is on a mission to make AI fluency a must-have skill for CEOs. He’s hiring professionals to train business leaders on how to leverage AI tools across all areas of business, promising job security for life.

DeepSeek’s Quiet AI Update

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek quietly launched an updated version of its reasoning model, R1-0528. The release comes after the company’s R1 model triggered a $600 billion drop in Nvidia’s market value earlier this year.

Nvidia’s AI Growth Drivers

Despite a projected $8 billion revenue loss due to U.S. export curbs on China, Nvidia remains optimistic. The chipmaker’s guidance and AI momentum are stronger than expected, with CEO Jensen Huang outlining four key AI growth drivers.

