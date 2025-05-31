Meta's Llama AI Team Suffers Talent Exodus As Top Researchers Join $2B Mistral AI, Backed By Andreessen Horowitz And Salesforce

Mistral AI, a Paris-based startup founded by former Meta META researchers Guillaume Lample and Timothée Lacroix, is rapidly emerging as a key player in the open-source AI space, and it's doing so with Meta‘s top talent.

The tech giant is contending with a major loss of talent within its AI division as the architects behind its flagship Llama models exit the company. According to Business Insider, only three of the 14 researchers credited on the 2023 Llama paper remain employed at Meta.

Five of the Llama paper's co-authors have joined Mistral in the past 18 months, intensifying scrutiny around Meta's ability to retain top-tier AI personnel, Business Insider reports.

Mistral AI's Rise Comes With $2B Backing And Open-Source Momentum

Backed by $2 billion in funding, Mistral AI is rapidly gaining ground as one of the most aggressive challengers in the open-source AI space. As reported by TechCrunch, the company is supported by premier venture firms including Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Salesforce CRM, all known for placing high-stakes bets on transformative technologies. Other notable backers include Bpifrance, Xavier Niel, Eric Schmidt, General Catalyst, and BNP Paribas, reflecting deep institutional and individual confidence in Mistral's long-term vision.

Founded in 2023, Mistral is building advanced open-weight AI models that directly compete with Meta's Llama family. Its approach appeals to developers seeking transparency and customization in contrast to the closed nature of proprietary systems. With former Meta researchers such as Marie-Anne Lachaux, Thibaut Lavril, and Baptiste Rozière now working alongside Mistral's founders, the company may lead the next wave of open-source innovation, Business Insider reports.

Meta's previous dominance in this space was largely defined by its decision to release Llama models with open access to their architecture and training data. According to Business Insider, that move helped validate open-weight large language models as viable alternatives to proprietary giants like OpenAI and Google. But with the original architects of Llama now working elsewhere, Meta's early lead is under pressure.

Meta Reshuffles Leadership As Behemoth Model Faces Delays

Meta's internal AI leadership is undergoing a shift as well. In April, longtime executive Joelle Pineau stepped away from her role leading the Fundamental AI Research group after eight years. Taking over the position is Robert Fergus, a FAIR co-founder and former DeepMind scientist, marking a return to Meta following a five-year stint at Google's AI lab, Business Insider says.

Separately, The Wall Street Journal reported that Meta's largest AI model to date, dubbed Behemoth, has been delayed due to internal concerns over performance and direction. Meanwhile, Business Insider notes that developers are increasingly turning to faster-evolving alternatives such as Qwen and DeepSeek following the Llama 4 release.

Despite investing billions into AI infrastructure, Meta still lacks a model explicitly focused on reasoning tasks, such as multi-step problem-solving or tool use. According to Business Insider, competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic are moving quickly to prioritize those capabilities, and without that strategic leap, Meta's influence over the open-source ecosystem may continue to decline.

Of the 11 researchers who left Meta since the Llama paper's publication, most had been with the company for more than five years, according to LinkedIn profiles reviewed by Business Insider. Some departed as recently as February. Their exits mark a significant shift in Meta’s AI capabilities and raise questions about the company’s ability to maintain its leadership in the field.

Image: Shutterstock