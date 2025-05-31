Pop Icon Kesha Says 'The System Is Broken' As She Launches Smash, A Fiverr-Style Music App Backed To Lead A Creative Revolution

Pop artist Kesha is expanding her influence beyond music and into the tech sector with last week's announcement of her new startup, Smash, a platform aimed at empowering music creators through collaboration, transparency, and rights protection.

The initiative marks the artist's formal entrance into the startup world. Kesha, who recently regained ownership of her music and voice following a high-profile legal battle with her former producer, is seeking to rewrite the rules of an industry she calls deeply flawed, according to Wired.

Don't Miss:

“After what I’ve gone through and seeing the things that I’ve seen, seeing that the system is really broken. It’s gatekeeping by people that can do what they want,” Kesha told Wired in an interview.

Smash Seeks To Rebuild The Industry With A Creator-First Approach

According to Kesha, Smash is envisioned as a “LinkedIn for music creators” with a “Fiverr-style marketplace” where artists can offer services, hire one another, and collaborate without giving up rights to their intellectual property. She emphasized to Wired that the platform will eliminate gatekeeping, offering musicians a space to network without needing third-party intermediaries.

“I want a place where artists and music makers of any kind can have community, they can collaborate, they can hire each other and retain all the rights to everything they create,” Kesha said. “There's no gatekeeping of contacts.”

According to Wired, the platform is currently in its seed funding stage, with no official launch date set.

Trending: Be part of the next med-tech breakthrough for only $350 — 500+ surgeries already done with nView's AI system.

The Startup Is Led By Seasoned Tech Talent From Apple And Facebook

According to TechCrunch, Kesha has brought in Alan Cannistraro as Smash's chief technology officer. Cannistraro is a seasoned software engineer who spent 12 years at Apple AAPL, contributing to the development of early iOS apps. He later joined Meta Platforms META, where he created the popular Year-In-Review feature for Facebook.

Cannistraro also previously founded the social video startup Rheo. His background in building user-centric software products positions Smash with a strong technical foundation, TechCrunch reports.

Kesha’s Personal Mission Energized By Industry Experience

The inspiration for Smash came to Kesha during what she described as a psychedelic experience that helped clarify her purpose. The app, she told Wired, is about “building the next dimension” for creatives who are often underpaid, undervalued, or exploited by traditional music business structures.

“I want to make sure what happened to me never happens to anyone else again,” she said.

See Also: Invest where it hurts — and help millions heal: Invest in Cytonics and help disrupt a $390B Big Pharma stronghold.

Smash arrives as the creator economy continues to grow. According to MIDiA Research, there were nearly 75.9 million music creators globally at the end of 2023, with that number expected to exceed 198.2 million by 2030.

Along with Smash, Kesha is also preparing to release her sixth studio album, symbolically titled “.”, under her own independent label, Kesha Records, on July 4. The timing coincides with her U.S. tour, which is her first as a fully independent artist, Wired reports.

Backed by experienced engineering talent and informed by firsthand industry challenges, Smash may become a key player in reshaping how music creators connect, collaborate, and protect their rights.

Read Next: Deloitte's fastest-growing software company partners with Amazon, Walmart & Target – Many are rushing to grab 4,000 of its pre-IPO shares for just $0.30/share!

Image: Shutterstock