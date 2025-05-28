Alation Just Bought Numbers Station, An 18-Person AI Startup Born At Stanford — Backed By Intel CEO Lip Bu Tan And Tableau's Mark Nelson

Alation, the $1.7 billion Silicon Valley data intelligence company, announced Tuesday it acquired Numbers Station. The newly-acquired Stanford University-born AI startup has just 18 employees and $17.5 million in backing from some of tech's most respected names, GeekWire reports.
The move signals a strategic expansion of Alation's capabilities into natural language-based data automation, pairing enterprise-scale infrastructure with cutting-edge AI agents developed by top-tier talent from Stanford's research labs, GeekWire says.
Don't Miss:
- Hasbro, MGM, and Skechers trust this AI marketing firm — Invest before it's too late.
- ‘Scrolling To UBI' — Deloitte's #1 fastest-growing software company allows users to earn money on their phones. You can invest today for just $0.30/share with a $1000 minimum.
According to the company, the deal combines the AI-native foundation of Numbers Station with Alation's trusted platform used by more than 600 enterprise customers for data governance and organization. The financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.
Deloitte’s #1 fastest-growing software company partners with Amazon, Walmart & Target – Many are rushing to grab 4,000 of its pre-IPO shares for just $0.26/share!
Mode Mobile developed a smartphone called EarnPhone, which allows users to earn and save money by playing video games, listening to music and reading the news. With the phone priced at an affordable $99, the barriers to adoption are low.
Earning Opportunity for All Smartphone Users
Mode EarnPhone
State-of-the-art smartphone device includes built-in earning features.
EarnOS
Proprietary earning software turns smartphones into EarnPhones.
Numbers Station, A Stanford Lab Project That Raised $17.5 Million
Founded in 2021 by Chris Aberger, Ines Chami, Sen Wu, and Stanford professor Chris Ré, Numbers Station was created to solve one of enterprise AI's most complex challenges: how to make structured data analysis feel effortless through natural language, according to GeekWire.
The startup announced in March 2023 that it raised $17.5 million in a Series A round led by Seattle's Madrona Venture Group. Other investors include Norwest Venture Partners, Factory, former Tableau Software CEO Mark Nelson, Cloudera co-founder Jeff Hammerbacher, and, according to a LinkedIn post, Intel INTC CEO Lip Bu Tan. These names gave the company an unusual amount of credibility for such an early-stage venture, helping it gain traction with 10 early customers, GeekWire says.
Aberger and a portion of the team operated out of Create33, a Seattle tech space located just one floor below Madrona's headquarters, according to GeekWire.
Trending: Maker of the $60,000 foldable home has 3 factory buildings, 600+ houses built, and big plans to solve housing — this is your last chance to become an investor for $0.80 per share.
A Leap Forward in AI for Structured Data
Alation was already known for its robust data cataloging, governance, and search tools. By bringing Numbers Station into the fold, the company says it is aiming to accelerate its new “agentic” tools, which are AI features that act semi-autonomously within enterprise systems.
According to the company, Numbers Station's core strength lies in building agents that not only find data, but also interpret it, analyze it, and generate meaningful outputs. This capability is critical as companies move beyond chatbots and look for AI tools that can perform highly technical, back-end operations with accuracy.
Aberger said in the acquisition announcement that the combined force of the two companies will allow teams to be able to execute and automate data workflows in real time, unlocking speed and scale without compromising security.
“From the start, our vision has been to enable anyone to be a data app builder. By joining forces with Alation, we're pairing our AI-native foundation with the most trusted enterprise data intelligence platform. This unlocks a future where agents don't just find data—they do more with it,” Aberger said.
See Also: Nancy Pelosi Invested $5 Million In An AI Company Last Year — Here's How You Can Invest In Multiple Pre-IPO AI Startups With Just $1,000.
Positioned to Shape the Future of Enterprise AI
Alation's acquisition of Numbers Station puts the company in a stronger position to lead the next evolution of AI-enabled enterprise tools. According to the company, the integration of natural language interfaces with trusted data intelligence infrastructure represents a leap forward for industries like finance, healthcare, and retail, where understanding structured data is critical.
Numbers Station, grounded in Stanford research and backed by prominent investors, has entered a new phase under Alation's leadership. The company's trajectory now centers on scaling enterprise impact and advancing the role of AI in complex data environments.
Read Next:
- Invest where it hurts — and help millions heal: Invest in Cytonics and help disrupt a $390B Big Pharma stronghold.
- Deloitte's fastest-growing software company partners with Amazon, Walmart & Target – Many are rushing to grab 4,000 of its pre-IPO shares for just $0.30/share!
Image: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.