Alation Just Bought Numbers Station, An 18-Person AI Startup Born At Stanford — Backed By Intel CEO Lip Bu Tan And Tableau's Mark Nelson

Alation, the $1.7 billion Silicon Valley data intelligence company, announced Tuesday it acquired Numbers Station. The newly-acquired Stanford University-born AI startup has just 18 employees and $17.5 million in backing from some of tech's most respected names, GeekWire reports.

The move signals a strategic expansion of Alation's capabilities into natural language-based data automation, pairing enterprise-scale infrastructure with cutting-edge AI agents developed by top-tier talent from Stanford's research labs, GeekWire says.

According to the company, the deal combines the AI-native foundation of Numbers Station with Alation's trusted platform used by more than 600 enterprise customers for data governance and organization. The financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Numbers Station, A Stanford Lab Project That Raised $17.5 Million

Founded in 2021 by Chris Aberger, Ines Chami, Sen Wu, and Stanford professor Chris Ré, Numbers Station was created to solve one of enterprise AI's most complex challenges: how to make structured data analysis feel effortless through natural language, according to GeekWire.

The startup announced in March 2023 that it raised $17.5 million in a Series A round led by Seattle's Madrona Venture Group. Other investors include Norwest Venture Partners, Factory, former Tableau Software CEO Mark Nelson, Cloudera co-founder Jeff Hammerbacher, and, according to a LinkedIn post, Intel INTC CEO Lip Bu Tan. These names gave the company an unusual amount of credibility for such an early-stage venture, helping it gain traction with 10 early customers, GeekWire says.

Aberger and a portion of the team operated out of Create33, a Seattle tech space located just one floor below Madrona's headquarters, according to GeekWire.

A Leap Forward in AI for Structured Data

Alation was already known for its robust data cataloging, governance, and search tools. By bringing Numbers Station into the fold, the company says it is aiming to accelerate its new “agentic” tools, which are AI features that act semi-autonomously within enterprise systems.

According to the company, Numbers Station's core strength lies in building agents that not only find data, but also interpret it, analyze it, and generate meaningful outputs. This capability is critical as companies move beyond chatbots and look for AI tools that can perform highly technical, back-end operations with accuracy.

Aberger said in the acquisition announcement that the combined force of the two companies will allow teams to be able to execute and automate data workflows in real time, unlocking speed and scale without compromising security.

“From the start, our vision has been to enable anyone to be a data app builder. By joining forces with Alation, we're pairing our AI-native foundation with the most trusted enterprise data intelligence platform. This unlocks a future where agents don't just find data—they do more with it,” Aberger said.

Positioned to Shape the Future of Enterprise AI

Alation's acquisition of Numbers Station puts the company in a stronger position to lead the next evolution of AI-enabled enterprise tools. According to the company, the integration of natural language interfaces with trusted data intelligence infrastructure represents a leap forward for industries like finance, healthcare, and retail, where understanding structured data is critical.

Numbers Station, grounded in Stanford research and backed by prominent investors, has entered a new phase under Alation's leadership. The company's trajectory now centers on scaling enterprise impact and advancing the role of AI in complex data environments.

Image: Shutterstock