Barack Obama Once Said Work-Life Balance Isn't Always Possible If You Want To Be Successful: 'You Can Have It All—But You Can't Have It All At Once'

Former President Barack Obama once said that he believes achieving success often requires sacrificing work-life balance, but says it's possible to restore that balance over time.

What Happened: Speaking on The Pivot Podcast in October last year, Obama explained that high achievement in any field—whether politics, business, or sports—inevitably requires intense, unbalanced effort at times, reported Fortune.

“If you want to be excellent at anything—sports, music, business, politics—there's going to be times of your life when you're out of balance, where you're just working and you're single-minded," Obama said.

He recalled the demanding 18-month grind of his first presidential campaign, during which his wife Michelle Obama carried much of the family burden alone while also working full-time.

After taking office, Obama made a personal rule to have dinner every night at 6:30 p.m. with Michelle and their daughters, even if he had to return to work later. "They ground you and give you perspective, and over time, that makes you better."

Obama also stressed the importance of mutual support in relationships. "You can have it all—but you can't have it all at once," he said.

Why It's Important: Obama's remarks echo similar sentiments from leaders like LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman, who argued that balance is unrealistic during the most critical phases of building something meaningful, the report noted.

Previously, Kevin O'Leary also said that if you're starting a business in your 20s, don't count on having a work-life balance. With intense competition and low barriers to entry, entrepreneurs can't afford to take it easy while building their companies.

Meanwhile, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has a different idea of “work-life balance,” calling it a “debilitating phrase” that implies a strict trade-off. He promotes the concept of “work-life harmony,” where being happy at work and home fuels energy for both.

In an interview, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman likened work-life balance in the twenties to compound interest. He advised working hard early in your career, as small, consistent improvements and relationship-building create a powerful compounding effect over time, making early effort more valuable than late-career hustle.

