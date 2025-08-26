Netflix Inc. NFLX has secured the exclusive streaming rights for the 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC) in Japan, marking its first live sports event in the country.

Streaming Giant to Air All 47 World Baseball Classic Games

The streaming giant will broadcast all 47 WBC games live and on demand. This move is part of Netflix’s strategy to expand its live sports and events business to new markets.

Netflix’s deal with the WBC is significant as it is the first time the streaming platform has secured exclusive rights to a live sports event in a specific country. The World Baseball Classic is jointly owned by Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association, and it showcases national teams competing in a tournament-style event.

Netflix already has a working relationship with MLB through various documentaries. There have been speculations that the streaming service might also secure the rights for the Home Run Derby, which is set to leave ESPN after this season.

Japan, the reigning WBC champion, led by Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has a massive fan base. During the 2023 WBC, six of Team Japan's seven games drew more than 30 million viewers in Japan, with household ratings on par with the Super Bowl in the U.S.

NBCUniversal Nears $200 Million MLB Rights Deal With Peacock

This development comes at a time when Major League Baseball is in advanced discussions with multiple media giants for new rights deals that could significantly increase MLB’s revenue. Comcast Corporation’s CMCSA NBCUniversal is reportedly close to finalizing a three-year deal with MLB, valued at roughly $200 million per year, to broadcast games on its network and stream them on Peacock.

Netflix's Box Office Win Overshadowed By EU Scrutiny

In July, Netflix posted strong quarterly earnings and raised its revenue guidance. Earlier this week, it celebrated its first-ever No. 1 theatrical release, “KPop Demon Hunters.” The film led the North American box office over the weekend, earning around $18 million even though it was shown on less than half as many screens as competing releases.

However, the streaming giant is mired in regulatory challenges in Europe. Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection is probing the company for unauthorized subscription price increases.

