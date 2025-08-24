Basketball legend Kobe Bryant expressed deep admiration for Elon Musk, often sharing how the billionaire served as a source of inspiration for him.

What Happened: Bryant, renowned for his voracious appetite for knowledge, was always on the lookout for inspiration from the best in various fields. Musk, known for his innovative approach and relentless quest for solutions to complex problems, caught Bryant’s attention.

Bryant once expressed his admiration for Musk, stating, “Elon Musk is a genius by all accounts. I asked him one time about how does he learn and the amount of research and amount of study that he does is unheard of but I'll always say the most important thing is imagination.”

Both Bryant and Musk are celebrated for their unwavering dedication and rigorous routines. Bryant’s passion for basketball and Musk’s commitment to his enterprises, including Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink, are a testament to their shared pursuit of excellence.

The mutual respect between Bryant and Musk underscores the importance of cross-industry inspiration and collaboration.

Both figures, each a titan in their respective fields, exemplify the power of dedication, imagination, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

It is indeed unfortunate that Bryant’s life was cut short. One can only imagine the potential impact of a collaboration between these two driven individuals on game-changing projects.

Image: Shutterstock/plavi011