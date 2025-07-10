Bill Ackman Draws Near-Sell-Out Crowd But Also Social Media Scorn After Lopsided Loss In Newport Tennis Doubles Debut

Billionaire hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman's wildcard doubles debut lasted just 63 minutes Wednesday as Australians Omar Jasika and Bernard Tomic routed Ackman and former Grand Slam champion Jack Sock 6-1, 7-5 in the first round of the ATP's Hall of Fame Open.

What Happened: The 59-year-old Pershing Square founder had hoped to become the oldest player to earn ATP ranking points, but his serve faltered early and the underdogs raced through the opening set in 21 minutes, as per a Bloomberg report.

Ackman did land a handful of crisp volleys, yet Sock's baseline rescue attempts could not force a decider.

Played on the historic lawns beside the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Newport's week-long tournament is the lone U.S. men's grass event and one of the tour's oldest stops, dating to 1881. Next season, it becomes a combined ATP-WTA 125 showcase offering equal prize money.

Why It Matters: Ackman secured the spot after Sock's original partner withdrew. Critics quickly pounced. Vero Beach Futures director Randy Walker blasted the match on X as "the absolute worst professional tennis match I have ever seen."

Social-media jeers noted Ackman's name appears in none of the U.S. Tennis Association's competitive databases, while others mocked the hedge-fund star for chasing points without first grinding the lower circuits, as noted in a Forbes report. Supporters countered that the stunt drew near-sell-out crowds on a day when Wimbledon dominated headlines.

Ackman, who has poured millions into junior tennis philanthropy, has not said whether he will seek another tour wildcard. Sock is focusing on Major League Pickleball but hinted he may accept future doubles invites if the "right opportunity" arises.

For now, Newport's attention returns to its traditional draw and to the debate over whether celebrity money should ever eclipse merit on center court.

