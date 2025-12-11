SpaceX Aims For A $1.5 Trillion IPO — And History Says Musk's Wildest Bets Usually Pay Off

Tesla Inc‘s (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk‘s SpaceX is reportedly gearing up for a 2026 IPO that could raise $30 billion and value the company at a jaw-dropping $1.5 trillion — a number that would instantly make it the largest offering in market history. It's a bold ask, even by Silicon Valley standards.

But this is also the company that has made a habit of turning audacious engineering claims into Tuesday routine, which raises the real question: has SpaceX earned the right to think this big?

SpaceX: Track Record Of Delivering The Impossible

History suggests yes.

Landing a rocket vertically was once science fiction; Falcon 9 now does it with commuter-level reliability.

NASA relying on a private company for astronaut transport sounded unlikely; today SpaceX is the agency's primary ride to orbit.

SpaceX doesn't just make bold claims; it delivers them at scale.

Why This IPO Would Break The Mold

If priced at $1.5 trillion, SpaceX wouldn't be coming to market as a high-growth upstart. It would arrive as a megacap, with investors expected to underwrite the next decade of lunar landings, military contracts, global connectivity, and whatever other geometry Musk draws on a whiteboard.

The value isn't just rockets — it's the ecosystem: launch dominance, Starlink economics, defense positioning, and a pipeline of projects that blur the line between telecom, aerospace, and infrastructure.

The Risk And The Reward

For investors, the calculus is simple: do you believe the next 10 years look anything like the last 10?

Because SpaceX's history makes one thing clear — betting against its "impossible" ideas has never aged well. The IPO, if it comes, will test just how much that reputation is worth.

Photo: Shutterstock