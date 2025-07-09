Can't Buy SpaceX Stock? SoFi Just Opened The Backdoor — And It Starts At $10

Elon Musk's SpaceX is gearing up for a jaw-dropping $400 billion valuation in its latest insider share sale. But if you're not an employee, investor, or close friend of the rocket maker, you're probably stuck on the sidelines.

SpaceX's tender offer allows employees and early investors to cash out their shares at soaring prices, but public access remains tightly locked down. This latest $400 billion valuation is a reminder of how out of reach these mega-privates have been.

OpenAI, SpaceX, Epic — Now in Your Pocket

Enter SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI – quietly giving retail investors a rare shot at owning pieces of SpaceX, OpenAI, Epic Games, and other private giants, starting with just 10 bucks.

SoFi's new funds, backed by Cashmere, Fundrise, and Liberty Street Advisors, bundle private market opportunities into accessible portfolios inside the SoFi app. Retail investors can enter with a minimum investment as low as $10, gaining exposure to high-growth companies previously reserved for Silicon Valley insiders and large funds.

The Democratization Of Billion-Dollar Bets

With late-stage private valuations skyrocketing and IPOs staying frozen, these curated funds may be the only way regular investors can snag a slice of tomorrow's tech titans today.

It's a democratization of access, making previously rarefied opportunities practical for anyone with a smartphone and a few bucks to spare.

Why It Matters

While SpaceX's $400 billion valuation dominates headlines, the real story might be SoFi quietly rewriting the rules of private market investing.

For investors eager to ride the next wave of innovation without the billionaire-only price tag, the door just cracked wide open.

